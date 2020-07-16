Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton

shares
comments
W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 4:54 PM

Lewis Hamilton says that this year's W11 is the best car yet built by the Mercedes Formula 1 team – and he believes that is more refined that some of its "diva"-like predecessors.

The world champion says that the Brackley outfit had a "clear and concise" idea of what to do to improve on its 2019 machine, and has successfully achieved its goals.

However, he also cautioned that the team will have to be at its best to beat a potentially stronger challenge from Red Bull Racing in Hungary.

"Firstly I don't think there's ever been a car that I've driven that's been easy to get into working," said Hamilton.

"Because the conditions are always different, corners are always different. There are corners that it works well in, and corners that it doesn't. And that never changes.

"There have been a couple of cars in the past that have been – I think Toto [Wolff] mentioned one being a 'diva,' which was not the word that I particularly had used – but you know, it was a real handful the majority of the time.

"This one's more refined. We really worked hard last year, in really being clear and concise in picking out what the issues were with the '19 car and what we wanted to do moving forwards.

"And that just continues to come from the great communication that we have as drivers with the team, with the engineers, the understanding we have with the terminology we use, and the team really take that in, and then have implemented that into the car today.

"But we've only been to one track. It's still not easy to get the lap out of the car, but I think that's F1 in general. But it is the best car that we've had so far."

Hamilton cautioned that the story might be different in Hungary, where straightline speed is less critical, and Red Bull could be more of a factor.

"It is obviously naturally different to last week's circuit being that here it's not a power-demanding circuit, it's more about the downforce/efficiency," he said. "So if we look at the previous years we've been here, the Red Bull has generally gone well. They tend to do even better on the circuits like this and Monaco, where it's all about the downforce package.

"So it will definitely close up the whole field and it's going to be a real challenge – [and] I think a good battle. We already saw some great performance from them in practice in Austria and I think they're still very strong in the race. I think here is going to be even more so. So we really need to bring our A-game this weekend."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas agreed that the car has been good since it hit the track.

"I think we've started the season in a very decent way in terms of understanding the car and for sure," said the Finn.

"We learned a lot for example between the first two race weekends and even the second week, at the same track, we were still discovering things.

"It's obviously too early to say, it's been only really one proper track with this package, so we'll find out. But I have a feeling things started in the right way. And for now, there's been no massive drama."

Related video

Next article
Renault believes it has solved radiator problem

Previous article

Renault believes it has solved radiator problem

Next article

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel

Trending Today

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

Latest news

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 / Formula 1
44m

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel

W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton

Renault believes it has solved radiator problem
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Renault believes it has solved radiator problem

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1
4m

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants Stroll move discussed in drivers' briefing

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari update package no "game changer", says Vettel

W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton
Formula 1

W11 the "best car" Mercedes has built - Hamilton

Renault believes it has solved radiator problem
Formula 1

Renault believes it has solved radiator problem

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point
Formula 1

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.