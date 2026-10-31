Formula 1 Mexican GP

Mexican GP includes Lewis Hamilton's beloved Roscoe in touching tribute to F1 legends

Lewis Hamilton's late bulldog Roscoe has been honoured alongside Formula 1 legends in a Day of the Dead tribute at the Mexican GP

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 1:07 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari with Roscoe

Photo by: Ferrari





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

The Mexican Grand Prix organisers have set up a Day of the Dead display in the paddock in memory of late Formula 1 figures, and they have even included Lewis Hamilton's bulldog, Roscoe.

The seven-time champion's bulldog has been honoured alongside some of F1's greatest names. His photo sits in the centre of one display, underneath Ayrton Senna. Alongside them are Enzo Ferrari, Jack Brabham, Juan Manuel Fangio, James Hunt, Patrick Depailler, Pedro Rodríguez and Jean-Marie Balestre.

Several other displays feature F1 greats, including Alberto Ascari, Graham Hill, Roland Ratzenberger, Alex Zanardi, Colin Chapman, Max Mosley, Eddie Jordan, Stirling Moss, José Abed, Ricardo Rodríguez and Jochen Rindt, among others.

The displays were spread across several walls, each framed by an arch of orange marigolds and lined with candles and black-and-white portraits.

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is one of Mexico's most important traditions, and this year it falls on the same weekend as the Mexican Grand Prix. Traditionally, families build altars, known as ofrendas, decorated with photographs, candles and marigolds to remember loved ones who have died, and it is common for pets to be included.

Fans were quick to react to the tribute on social media.

"Roscoe never raced a single lap, but somehow became one of the most loved faces in the paddock. Mexico absolutely nailed this tribute," one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "This is so sweet of them, Lewis will love it."

"Very touching that Roscoe was in there," someone else wrote, and another fan commented: "Fair play, that’s a class act."

The Mexican Grand Prix is the second round of the penultimate triple-header of the season. It follows the United States Grand Prix, won by championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and leads into the Brazilian Grand Prix next week.

The season then closes with a final triple-header in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, if all goes to plan.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton makes confident Ferrari statement despite Mexican GP technical problems

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Lewis Hamilton on why he is “built differently” to stay in F1 for the “foreseeable future”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



8 h



Lewis Hamilton on why he is “built differently” to stay in F1 for the “foreseeable future”





The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

More from

Ferrari





George Russell predicts key Ferrari "advantage" at F1 Mexican GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



17 h



George Russell predicts key Ferrari "advantage" at F1 Mexican GP





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Latest news





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP





Chandler Smith wins Martinsville as NASCAR Truck title fight tightens



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Martinsville



36 min



Chandler Smith wins Martinsville as NASCAR Truck title fight tightens





F1 Mexico GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



F1 Mexico GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Max Verstappen slams Liam Lawson for FP2 clash at F1 Mexico GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Max Verstappen slams Liam Lawson for FP2 clash at F1 Mexico GP

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP





What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe