Formula 1 Mexican GP
Mexican GP includes Lewis Hamilton's beloved Roscoe in touching tribute to F1 legends
Lewis Hamilton's late bulldog Roscoe has been honoured alongside Formula 1 legends in a Day of the Dead tribute at the Mexican GP
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 1:07 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari with Roscoe
Photo by: Ferrari
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The Mexican Grand Prix organisers have set up a Day of the Dead display in the paddock in memory of late Formula 1 figures, and they have even included Lewis Hamilton's bulldog, Roscoe.
The seven-time champion's bulldog has been honoured alongside some of F1's greatest names. His photo sits in the centre of one display, underneath Ayrton Senna. Alongside them are Enzo Ferrari, Jack Brabham, Juan Manuel Fangio, James Hunt, Patrick Depailler, Pedro Rodríguez and Jean-Marie Balestre.
Several other displays feature F1 greats, including Alberto Ascari, Graham Hill, Roland Ratzenberger, Alex Zanardi, Colin Chapman, Max Mosley, Eddie Jordan, Stirling Moss, José Abed, Ricardo Rodríguez and Jochen Rindt, among others.
The displays were spread across several walls, each framed by an arch of orange marigolds and lined with candles and black-and-white portraits.
Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is one of Mexico's most important traditions, and this year it falls on the same weekend as the Mexican Grand Prix. Traditionally, families build altars, known as ofrendas, decorated with photographs, candles and marigolds to remember loved ones who have died, and it is common for pets to be included.
Fans were quick to react to the tribute on social media.
"Roscoe never raced a single lap, but somehow became one of the most loved faces in the paddock. Mexico absolutely nailed this tribute," one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "This is so sweet of them, Lewis will love it."
"Very touching that Roscoe was in there," someone else wrote, and another fan commented: "Fair play, that’s a class act."
The Mexican Grand Prix is the second round of the penultimate triple-header of the season. It follows the United States Grand Prix, won by championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and leads into the Brazilian Grand Prix next week.
The season then closes with a final triple-header in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, if all goes to plan.
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