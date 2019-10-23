Formula 1
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch

shares
comments
F1 to stream Mexican Grand Prix on Twitch
By:
Oct 23, 2019, 12:37 PM

Formula 1 is to broadcast track action from the Mexican Grand Prix on entertainment platform Twitch as part of a bid to try to attract new audiences.

All the sessions from this weekend's event in Mexico City will be shown free of charge in six countries: Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden on the main website twitch.tv and Twitch's mobile app.

As well as showing the F1 broadcast, new interactive elements and gaming aspects will be added – including one where users will be able to predict the performance of drivers during 10-minute segments of the race.

The deal is for Mexico only but, if it proves to be a success, it could be rolled out for other events in the future.

Frank Arthofer, director of digital and licensing for F1 said: "Twitch has incredible reach, a unique creative spin on sports media coverage and an engaged digital audience; they are a perfect partner for us to be working with on this project."

Read Also:

While Twitch earned its reputation as a site for gaming broadcasts, it is widening its offerings and want to expand its live sports broadcasts.

Farhan Ahmed, strategic partnerships manager, Twitch, added: "Millions of people tune in to Twitch every day to watch live content and form communities around their shared interests.

"We're thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to bring exciting motor racing content to our community in a way that's unique, shared, and interactive."

Next article
Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020

Previous article

Red Bull feels it's building up "momentum" for stronger 2020

Next article

Hulkenberg plight shows "sad" driver market reality - Perez

Hulkenberg plight shows "sad" driver market reality - Perez
