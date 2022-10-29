Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mexican GP qualifying as it happened Next / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Mexican GP pole
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Mexican GP: Verstappen storms to F1 pole ahead of Russell, Hamilton

Max Verstappen beat Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole for Formula 1's 2022 Mexican race, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc down in fifth and seventh.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Mexican GP: Verstappen storms to F1 pole ahead of Russell, Hamilton

Home hero Sergio Perez took fourth, while Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was a surprise star of qualifying to split the Ferrari drivers and secure sixth on the grid for Sunday's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

After Hamilton had led Q1 and Q2, he lost his opening time in Q3 for cutting Turn 3, with Verstappen leading at the head of the times after those first runs in the final segment, his 1m17.947s breaking into the 1m17s bracket for the first time all session.

Perez, like he had in the first runs, led the pack around for the final fliers and he improved with his last go, but not by enough to topple his teammate nor Russell, who trailed by 0.132s after the opening goes.

Following Perez, the two Ferrari drivers could not recover from slow opening sectors on their last laps, with Sainz unable to improve his personal best from the first runs and the Spaniard ending up fifth.

Leclerc did improve but not by enough to trouble the top positions, which left the focus on the Mercedes drivers after Verstappen then flashed through to improve the best time to a 1m17.775s.

That became the pole lap when Hamilton finally registered a Q3 time that was 0.309s behind Verstappen's new best and still not quicker than Russell, who lost his final time for sliding off track beyond the Turn 12 exit kerbs entering the stadium but had done enough already to secure second.

While the focus was on the frontrunners, Bottas slipped in a 1m18.401s having been in the top six in both Q1 and Q2 in a strong showing for Alfa.

Behind Leclerc came Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso, who completed just a single run in Q3 during the action lull between the two efforts completed by all the rest, with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10 in the other Alpine.

Daniel Ricciardo was the highest-placed faller in Q2, the Australian the only driver not to set a personal best on their final flier, missing out behind Alonso in the middle segment by just 0.053s.

Behind Ricciardo came Zhou Guanyu, then the AlphaTauri pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly – both frustrated by their lap of grip and the latter particularly annoyed to end up out after completing a clean final run.

The final driver eliminated in Q2 was Kevin Magnussen, who will drop five places on the grid for Sunday's race for Haas having to fit a sixth internal combustion engine of the year to his car after it ground to a halt during FP1 with Pietro Fittipaldi aboard.

In Q1, Zhou's last-gasp improvement knocked out Mick Schumacher, the Haas driver losing his penultimate lap that would have easily been fast enough to get through for cutting the kerbs at Turn 2.

Although Schumacher, who ended up just behind his grid-penalty-addled teammate at the end of Q1, set a personal best on his final flier, it was 0.8s slower than his deleted previous time and left him vulnerable as the final laps in the opening segment were completed.

Sebastian Vettel ended 17th but behind Schumacher because the younger German driver set his identical 1m20.491s first, with Lance Stroll just behind in the other Aston Martin. Stroll will start last as a result of his penalty for his incident with Alonso in Austin.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi brought up the rear of the field, with the former the only driver knocked out in Q1 not to set a personal best on his final lap – thanks to an off-track moment at Turn 8, having had to catch a rear axle slide in the preceding corner.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'17.775
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.079 0.304
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.084 0.309
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'18.128 0.353
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.351 0.576
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.401 0.626
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'18.555 0.780
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'18.721 0.946
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'18.939 1.164
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'19.010 1.235
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'19.325 1.550
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'19.476 1.701
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.589 1.814
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.672 1.897
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'20.419 2.644
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'20.419 2.644
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'20.859 3.084
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'21.167 3.392
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'19.833 2.058
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'20.520 2.745
View full results
shares
comments
Mexican GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Mexican GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Mexican GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Mexican GP pole
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Russell puts Mercedes on top in final F1 practice

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime
Formula 1

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

Latest news

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

The nature of the Mexico City Grand Prix's circuit and altitude has made Ferrari's Formula 1 car very “difficult to drive”, according to Carlos Sainz.

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.