Mexican GP: Best images from Mexico City on Thursday
General view
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 speaks to the media
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams Racing mechanic pushing the car of Williams FW42 down the pit lane
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in the Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mario Achi, Mexican GP Promoter with Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanic with Pirelli wet tyres in the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
General view
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Front suspension of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Renault team sets up
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Paddock stands
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Paddock stands
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
F1 personnel play table football in the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with Presenter David Coulthard
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Grand stand view of the track
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Grand stand view of the track
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front suspension of Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front suspension of Williams FW42
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pit Lane
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Front suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Mario Achi, Mexican GP Promoter presents Lance Stroll, Racing Point with a bottle of tequila
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the Press Conference
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari talk to the media
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could be crowned a six-time world champion this weekend.
Previous article
Leclerc: Engine queries aimed at "destabilising" Ferrari
Next article
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Mexican GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Mexican GP: Best images from Mexico City on Thursday
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by