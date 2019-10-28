Mexican GP: The best images from Sunday’s race
The national anthem is performed during the pre race grid celebrations
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, waves to his home fans in the drivers parade
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, in the drivers parade
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, hits Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, run wide
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, rejoins
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leading Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 battle
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Second placed Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15 at the start of the race
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, catches Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, on the opening lap
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with a puncture
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 with puncture
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, suffers issues with his left front wheel during a pit stop
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mechanics push back Lando Norris, McLaren in the pit lane
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fans cheer from the grandstands
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Erik Junius
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 pit stop
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 crosses the finish line
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 performs a donut
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix, which saw a great victory for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes over Ferrari.
Mexican GP: The best images from Sunday's race
