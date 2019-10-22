Formula 1
Mexican GP: All the winners since 1963

Mexican GP: All the winners since 1963

shares
comments
Slider
List

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
1/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham

1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham
2/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda

1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda
3/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1966 John Surtees, Cooper

1966 John Surtees, Cooper
4/20

Photo by: David Phipps

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
5/20

Photo by: David Phipps

1968 Graham Hill, Lotus

1968 Graham Hill, Lotus
6/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren

1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren
7/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
8/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton

1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
9/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
10/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
11/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
12/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
13/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams

1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams
14/20

Photo by: Williams F1

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
15/20

Photo by: Williams F1

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
16/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
17/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
18/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
19/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
20/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Oct 22, 2019, 9:29 PM

The Mexican Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1963. The most successful drivers at this event are Jim Clark, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Max Verstappen, who each have two wins. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

