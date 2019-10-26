Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.024
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'15.170
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'15.262
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'14.758 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
5: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'15.336
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
6: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1'15.338
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'16.014
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
8: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'16.322
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.469
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'16.586
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'16.687
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'16.885
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'16.933
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'16.967
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
15: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.794
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
16: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.065
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
17: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.436
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'18.599
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'18.823
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.179
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, the 18th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…
About this article
Series
Formula 1
Event
Mexican GP
Sub-event
QU
Author
Charles Bradley
Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures
