Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Extra support races key to “grippier” Miami F1 track surface

Miami Grand Prix promoters have reverted to two support categories in 2024 in an increased effort to clean the track to offer more grip to Formula 1 cars.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Porsche Carrera Cup field at Miami International Autodrome

Miami only had one support series for its second grand prix around the Hard Rock Stadium in 2023, following the demise of W Series, but has announced plans to add the all-female F1 Academy championship to its Porsche Carrera Cup North America races – which was confirmed on Tuesday.

It believes that having more cars on track across the weekend at the Miami International Autodrome will help clean the racing surface for the F1 cars. The track was resurfaced last year after problems were encountered in its inaugural race weekend.

“The racing has always been of paramount importance,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Miami GP’s managing partner as well as president and CEO of the stadium and the Miami Dolphins NFL team which plays there. “That's why we went to the investment to repave the track, we could have patched it up and been fine, but we really wanted to get it right.

“I think it was vastly improved, getting it rubbered-in is pretty important to having not just one line, obviously. So we're hoping that this year, it's a little grippier here.

“We want to lay down as much rubber on the track as we can and provide more racing for fans. So, I think that'll be a little different next year. That'll be exciting.”

Track overview

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Track overview

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America series, which is in its fourth season using the type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, will support three F1 rounds as Montreal joins Miami and Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

It runs double-header races at each of its eight events, which kicks off at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March and ends at Austin in October.

“Returning to Canada was important and doing so with the Grand Prix du Canada places us at the epicenter of motorsport, Formula 1, three times next season,” said Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America.

“Balancing this with five rounds at the most popular venues on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship gives us the best way to highlight our drivers, teams and product in the sport today.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Who are the new F1 fans and how does the sport make sure it keeps them?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe