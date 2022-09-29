Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton 'feels for F1 fans' over early Verstappen title win Next / Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Formula 1 News

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

Miami’s fake marina is to return at next year’s Formula 1 race, as the venue announced plans on Thursday to improve what is on offer in 2023.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

One of the major talking points at this year’s inaugural event around the Miami Dolphins stadium was a fake marina – made up of a collection of 10 yachts on the inside of Turns 6,7 and 8 which was surrounded by solid vinyl water.

The installation triggered an explosion of photoshopped images and memes and become a major talking point – which delighted circuit bosses as it raised the profile of the whole event.

Despite the buzz around the marina, it was unclear if it would be a one-off installation or would return in 2023.

Now, after months of discussions, track officials have confirmed that several of the features that grabbed attention this year are to return.

Beyond the fake marina, what is known officially as the MIA Marina, Miami will also bring back the Hard Rock Beach Club and the official F1 fan zone.

The circuit has also promised an improved campus experience for fans – with increased shade and water stations, as well as the installation of more trackside viewing platforms around the track.

There are plans to install 56,000 grandstand seats around the track for fans, which is an increase of 3000 over this year.

Miami's inaugural F1 grand prix proved to be a VIP magnet, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal among the many celebrities in attendance.

Miami's inaugural F1 grand prix proved to be a VIP magnet, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal among the many celebrities in attendance.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Miami F1 president Tyler Epp said: “The whole team is working hard to ensure we deliver a fantastic year two experience for our fans, and it’s very exciting to be able to release the tickets to those on the pre-registered list next week.

“2023 will see the return of the iconic MIA Marina and Hard Rock Beach Club which were some of the most popular parts of the MIA campus.

“We have listened to our fans from last year and plan to increase shade, water stations, and will be adding additional viewing platforms around the circuit.

“In year two, we’ll continue to showcase the best of Miami – the culture, entertainment, food, music, and community.”

Pre-sale ticketing allocation will begin next week on October 3, with fans who have pre-registered being sent a time slot to purchase tickets. Those interested in buying tickets can still register to join at f1miamigp.com.

shares
comments
Hamilton 'feels for F1 fans' over early Verstappen title win
Previous article

Hamilton 'feels for F1 fans' over early Verstappen title win
Next article

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel
Formula 1

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

Formula 1’s porpoising metric has been tweaked from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to help remove potential problems caused by bumpy tracks, Motorsport.com has learned.

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return

Alex Albon feels “as fit as I can be” and is in “no pain” for Singapore after the Williams Formula 1 driver was admitted to intensive care following respiratory failure.

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 should "dare" to submit itself to external scrutiny over its sustainability targets, amid unease about next year's 24-race calendar.

Gasly expects answer on F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly expects answer on F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
10 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
12 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.