Subscribe
View more
Formula 1 Miami GP
News

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Promoters of the Miami Grand Prix are offering the chance for fans to sit in multiple seating positions via one ticket across its F1 race weekend next year.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Fans fill out a grandstand

Entering its third year of racing around the Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team – the ‘Grand Tour Experience’ allows for three different perspectives of on-track F1 and support race action.

Spectators will be able to choose the grandstand they would like to watch Sunday’s race from, and there will be an option to experience two different views of the circuit from alternative grandstands on both Friday and Saturday for the practice and qualifying sessions.

The three options available will be the action at the start at Turn 1 Grandstand, the high-speed left-hander at the Marina Grandstands and the overtaking zone at the end of the back straight, visible from the AutoNation Grandstand at Turn 18.

Ticket holders also get to experience the general admission Miami Campus, which includes access to the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium to be able to view the F1 Paddock’s team village.

A view of the paddock in the Hard Rock stadium

A view of the paddock in the Hard Rock stadium

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“I don't think we're the first circuit to do it, but it was an idea to create some opportunities for fans to experience three different grandstands on three different days,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Miami GP’s managing partner as well as president and CEO of the Dolphins and the stadium. “We're announcing the full support series line up soon [F1 Academy was the first to be confirmed this week], so we're excited about that too.

“We want to lay down as much rubber on the track as we can and provide more racing for fans. So, I think that'll be a little different next year. That'll be exciting.”

Another change for this season’s NFL season was the Dolphins organization using its F1 garages for gameday premium hospitality experiences, called the MIA Garage Tailgate.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Photo by: Charles Bradley

Each 1,600 square foot, air-conditioned garage includes covered parking for vehicles and space for 50 people. The Paddock Club building is also being used for pre- and post-game hospitality.

“The building was purpose-built for the Formula 1 race weekend,” added Garfinkel. “But then the idea is, how can we capitalize on having this asset the rest of the year?

“I think about things from a very fan-centric point of view – can we provide them that they don't get other places?

“Tailgating in the United States is a phenomenon, it's almost as much a part of coming to the game as being in the stadium for many fans. And to be able to do that indoors in an air-conditioned environment, when it's hot out, it's kind of special.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Photo by: Charles Bradley

“When you see the garages being used, it's like the ultimate VIP tailgate experience, because there's a grill, you have a bartender, you have couches with a TV, there's a store where you can get marinated meats to cook on your grill, or we can have someone cook them for you.

“It's very bespoke. It's air conditioned, because you're in the garage. So instead of all the folks with their tents tailgating where it's hot out there, the idea is that you can be in this in this premium environment.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome

Photo by: Charles Bradley

“Then we're also using the Paddock Club to for our season ticket members, we've created a members lounge that's exclusive to them. And again, it's a great air-conditioned space.

“So, it’s a fun way of finding creative ways to use our assets to create value for one another.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Stella trying to recreate Schumacher/Ferrari era "continuity, seniority" at McLaren F1
Next article What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America

F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America

Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Le Mans

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1 MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1 MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team

What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team What’s really going on at the top of Red Bull’s F1 team

2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe