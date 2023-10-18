Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Entering its third year of racing around the Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team – the ‘Grand Tour Experience’ allows for three different perspectives of on-track F1 and support race action.

Spectators will be able to choose the grandstand they would like to watch Sunday’s race from, and there will be an option to experience two different views of the circuit from alternative grandstands on both Friday and Saturday for the practice and qualifying sessions.

The three options available will be the action at the start at Turn 1 Grandstand, the high-speed left-hander at the Marina Grandstands and the overtaking zone at the end of the back straight, visible from the AutoNation Grandstand at Turn 18.

Ticket holders also get to experience the general admission Miami Campus, which includes access to the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium to be able to view the F1 Paddock’s team village.

A view of the paddock in the Hard Rock stadium Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“I don't think we're the first circuit to do it, but it was an idea to create some opportunities for fans to experience three different grandstands on three different days,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Miami GP’s managing partner as well as president and CEO of the Dolphins and the stadium. “We're announcing the full support series line up soon [F1 Academy was the first to be confirmed this week], so we're excited about that too.

“We want to lay down as much rubber on the track as we can and provide more racing for fans. So, I think that'll be a little different next year. That'll be exciting.”

Another change for this season’s NFL season was the Dolphins organization using its F1 garages for gameday premium hospitality experiences, called the MIA Garage Tailgate.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome Photo by: Charles Bradley

Each 1,600 square foot, air-conditioned garage includes covered parking for vehicles and space for 50 people. The Paddock Club building is also being used for pre- and post-game hospitality.

“The building was purpose-built for the Formula 1 race weekend,” added Garfinkel. “But then the idea is, how can we capitalize on having this asset the rest of the year?

“I think about things from a very fan-centric point of view – can we provide them that they don't get other places?

“Tailgating in the United States is a phenomenon, it's almost as much a part of coming to the game as being in the stadium for many fans. And to be able to do that indoors in an air-conditioned environment, when it's hot out, it's kind of special.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome Photo by: Charles Bradley

“When you see the garages being used, it's like the ultimate VIP tailgate experience, because there's a grill, you have a bartender, you have couches with a TV, there's a store where you can get marinated meats to cook on your grill, or we can have someone cook them for you.

“It's very bespoke. It's air conditioned, because you're in the garage. So instead of all the folks with their tents tailgating where it's hot out there, the idea is that you can be in this in this premium environment.

Miami F1 Garage Tailgate Experience at the Miami International Autodrome Photo by: Charles Bradley

“Then we're also using the Paddock Club to for our season ticket members, we've created a members lounge that's exclusive to them. And again, it's a great air-conditioned space.

“So, it’s a fun way of finding creative ways to use our assets to create value for one another.”