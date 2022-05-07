Miami GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

McLaren MCL36 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the skin of the McLaren MCL36’s front brake drum here we can see the metal brake disc surround and the pipework that feeds the caliper enclosure with cool air.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari front wing on the stand outside the garage.

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

One of two front wing specifications that McLaren has at its disposal and evaluated throughout the course of FP1 and FP2 to better understand which works best in terms of their trim level.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the removable front wing panel and the sensor housed within the Aston Martin AMR22’s front wing.

AlphaTauri AT03 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

Two different specification front wings were readied by Aston Martin ahead of Free Practice, with the shape of the upper two elements the most notable changes between the two.

Mercedes W13 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great look at the Mercedes W13’s floor, with the shape and height of the floor fences, the tapered leading edge of the floor and the very narrow section carved out in the central section for the body, all visible.

Mercedes W13 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes new rear wing includes the pairing of lower downforce upper elements and beam wing.

Mercedes W13 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Mercedes W13’s new rear wing as seen from the front corner, which you’ll note has a tweaked livery on the endplates this weekend and has required the team to rethink the paint scheme on the underside of the mainplane and the inside of the endplates in order that their weight targets aren’t unduly compromised.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The front corner of the Ferrari F1-75’s floor and the outer floor fence – also note the upper edge of one of the interior floor fences which protrudes above the leading edge of the floor.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is expected to introduce a new rear wing for the Miami Grand Prix, tailored to its downforce levels; this, however, is the older-specification wing.

Ferrari F1-75 detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the edge wing and floor edge detail on the Ferrari F1-75, the design of which was inspired by McLaren.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the front wing from the Ferrari F1-75 which gives us a great view of the adjustable section of the wing (albeit without the adjuster attached), while also noting the thermal imaging camera pod mounted on the upper front corner of the endplate.

Alpine A522 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A522 front wing, which you’ll note only has the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap in the most outboard sections.

McLaren MCL36 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A look at McLaren’s spoon-shaped rear wing, whilst also noting how high the cooling outlet bodywork is at the rear of the car.

AlphaTauri AT01 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the AlphaTauri AT03’s front wing and nose, with its novel nose tip design, which juts out beneath the front wing assembly.

Alpha Tauri AT01 side detail Photo by: Uncredited

Looking down the flank of the AlphaTauri AT03 we can take in the shape of the sidepods, floor and the floor edge wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake detail Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull have several different rear brake drum designs at their disposal, with the plain variant, with no apertures in the face, shown in this instance.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake detail Photo by: Uncredited

At the front of the car, the RB18 has a brake drum design with apertures in the surface to help relieve the heat generated within.

Mercedes W13 side detail Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Mercedes W13’s rear end, including the new, lower downforce, rear wing, the rear brake assembly and rear suspension.

Mercedes W13 brake detail Photo by: Uncredited

We’re also treated to a view of the front brake assembly at the front of the Mercedes W13

Mercedes W13 front detail Photo by: Uncredited

As a comparison we also have the Mercedes in an earlier phase of the build, without the brake drums attached and showing off the internal brake detail.

Mercedes W13 technical details Photo by: Uncredited

From a slightly different angle we’re able to see the inlet and suspension elements on the W13 more clearly.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Red Bull mechanics at work at the rear of the RB18 and with the bodywork removed we’re able to see the saddle cooler arrangement above the power unit and some of the rear suspension elements.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

The inboard suspension elements that are normally hidden away under the vanity panel are on display here on the Ferrari F1-75 as the team prepared the car for action.

Ferrari F1-75 brake detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the front suspension and brake duct layout on the Ferrari F1-75, while you’ll also note the damper system mounted between the chassis and bib too.