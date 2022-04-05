Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine: F1 rivals helped out "massively" by floor stay concession Next / Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Miami GP boss wants F1 racegoers to think "this is different"

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel wants attendees for the first Formula 1 World Championship race of its 10-year deal to think “this is different” during its May 8 race date.

Charles Bradley
By:

Miami GP organisers have released a rendered flyby video highlighting its multiple high-end hospitality zones and grandstands around the circuit – including a trackside ‘yacht club’ and a temporary beach with swimming pools.

A Monaco-style marina is being constructed – complete with a dozen or so dry-docked yachts – that will be positioned on the infield of the long left-handers of Turns 6-8 of the 5.4-kilometre track.

“To bring the glamour and elegance of Formula 1 and the technology of F1 racing to a dynamic, growing city like Miami right now is fantastic,” said Garfinkel, the managing partner of the event and the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium CEO, in a promotional video.

“The idea was how do you create a race for people that are used to going to races to think ‘this is different, this is fun, this is exciting’. I think, first of all, it’s about Miami.

“Miami Gardens, and really the whole south of Florida, it’s become a curator of culture when you talk about fashion and art, music, food and sports. It’s a very attractive place.

“I think from a racing standpoint, we’re introducing the best racing in the world and its technology, best engineering, the best cars and the best drivers to, potentially, a large group of people who haven’t been around it or seen it before.

“I think that can have a large impact on peoples’ lives.”

 

In spite of expensive ticket prices, the event sold out in just 40 minutes – with resale sites now offering grandstand seats at well over $1000.

As part of its hospitality plans, the circuit has constructed a double-decked Paddock Club above the pit lane overlooking the start/finish line, with a second element that has extended eastwards on the run to the inside of Turn 1, where Heineken also has a garden-style hospitality adjacent to the pit lane exit.

Trackside villas overlook Turns 2 and 3 before The Concours Club grandstand, followed by McLaren, Silver Arrows and Ferrari ‘club’ zones. The Palm and 72 Club areas flank either side of the dramatic podium structure on the opposite side of the stadium to the pits.

To reflect Miami’s coastline location, a beach will be created at the circuit by the Hard Rock Club, which promises a 24,000 square-foot zone featuring resort-style pools and two levels of luxury cabanas featuring musical performances near Turns 11, 12 and 13.

Red Bull, which is a ‘founding partner’ of the event, will also construct a giant custom-built ‘Miami-themed environment’ on the opposite side of the track at Turn 11, with an Energy Station that will feature a large trackside viewing platform.

The Miami Dolphins training complex, opened last year at a cost of $135million, will be turned into the MIA Hospitality Village for the race weekend and the stadium itself will be used as a hub for the ‘campus’ events, including art and music shows.

Read Also:

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine: F1 rivals helped out "massively" by floor stay concession
Previous article

Alpine: F1 rivals helped out "massively" by floor stay concession
Next article

Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points

Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished
General

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.