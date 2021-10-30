Miami F1 GP "far from a race in a car park", says Masi

After the original plans for an event adjacent to the ocean front were abandoned, the track is being constructed on land around the Hard Rock Stadium, which is owned by the race promoters.

Masi, who recently visited the home of the Miami Dolphins to check on progress, insists that the track will not conjure up memories of the infamous Caesars Palace venue used for the Las Vegas GP in 1980-’81.

“It is a proper circuit,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the track “It is far from a race in a car park, considering the level of work that is ongoing there in a number of areas. The facility is coming along really, really well and it will be something unique.”

Masi said he was impressed by the way the promoters are building the track while also running regular events at the stadium.

“It is great, the way they are integrating. I don’t envy them the way they are having to integrate an NFL season between all the work they are doing and compartmentalise the work they are doing at the stadium.

“But I think it is a credit to them. They were doing major work there last week and then had to put everything back to a level for the Dolphins game to happen on the weekend, and start again on the following day. Miami is coming along really well.”

Asked if there was room for a third venue in the USA, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that the race will be the “hottest ticket” next year.

“The market could definitely handle a third race,” he said. “It’s very complicated to put these races together, so the obvious wish list - New York would be great, Las Vegas would be great, any of the big markets, so I hope a third race happens.

“I think this race here in Austin is yet to be secured. I’d like to see that happen, I think it will happen. Miami I think will be the hottest ticket in F1 next year.”