Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic

shares
comments
Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic
By:

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey admits that plans to run a race in Miami are on hold – but he insists that the event is not dead.

Liberty had hoped to introduce a race around the Miami Dolphins stadium in 2021, despite ongoing resistance from local residents and politicians.

However, after COVID-19 emerged earlier this year F1 and the local promoters – the Dolphins organisation – jointly agreed to wait until the longer-term impact of the virus became clearer.

The Miami situation contrasts with that in Saudi Arabia, with plans for a new street race in Jeddah in 2021 actively underway and officially confirmed today.

"On Miami we're still actively engaged," Carey told Wall Street analysts. "And we actually did have a conversation with the Dolphins Group leadership a few weeks ago.

"I think both of us decided that when the virus issues sort of came to the forefront and with the uncertainty associated with it we were probably better off going a little slower, and trying to get to a place where we had a bit more visibility on how this is going to play out.

"We're probably as excited as ever about the opportunity in Miami. But we both felt the prudent path forward was to make sure we're confident.

"I think for a new race, we want to launch in the right way, and we thought the right thing was to try and go a little slower until we had a little bit better visibility, whether it's vaccines, or treatments, or tests or what have you.

"And, ultimately, growing the sport in the US, as we said all along, it's not a 12-month proposition, it's a longer-term proposition.

"It's more important we do it right than fast. And the virus obviously represents challenges, until you have a better sense of it.

"So certainly, we're still engaged, but I think we'll continue to sort of monitor the broader environment, and see when it makes sense to move to the next phase."

Read Also:

Carey remains optimistic about prospects for the 2021 calendar, which is scheduled to start in Melbourne in March, with Bahrain, China and Vietnam following on.

"We feel pretty good about next year," he said. "Our early events are the ones we've probably had the deepest conversations with.

"All seem confident about having fans and having events that, if not normal, feel pretty close to normal. We're getting great enthusiasm, but there's still uncertainty."

Related video

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Previous article

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

Latest news

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

1h
2
MotoGP

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

1h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull to help rebuild Albon's confidence before Turkey

4
Formula 1

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

Latest news

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic
Formula 1

Miami GP plans on hold during pandemic

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"
Formula 1

Ferrari concedes fighting for third will be "very difficult"

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Formula 1

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams
Formula 1

Increased Mercedes stake in Aston won’t impact F1 teams

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart
Formula 1

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.