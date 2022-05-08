2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The two Ferraris will start the inaugural Miami GP from the front, with Charles Leclerc lining up on pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

The Red Bulls will occupy the second row of the grid, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting third and fourth respectively.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas put in an impressive lap in qualifying to secure the fifth spot on the grid, ahead of both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (sixth) and George Russell (12th).

When is the F1 Miami Romagna Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix will begin at 3:30pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

Date : Sunday, May 8, 2022

: Sunday, May 8, 2022 Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 BST / 21:30 CEST / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT / 05:30 AEST (Monday) / 04:30 JST (Monday) / 01:00 IST (Monday)

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 07:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:00¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:30 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30 05:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid: