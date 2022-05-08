Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole Next / Perez brands Miami F1 track surface “a joke” as drivers fear poor race
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at a newly-built temporary circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. Here's how and when you can watch the F1 race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The two Ferraris will start the inaugural Miami GP from the front, with Charles Leclerc lining up on pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

The Red Bulls will occupy the second row of the grid, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting third and fourth respectively.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas put in an impressive lap in qualifying to secure the fifth spot on the grid, ahead of both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (sixth) and George Russell (12th).

When is the F1 Miami Romagna Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix will begin at 3:30pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

  • Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 BST / 21:30 CEST / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT / 05:30 AEST (Monday) / 04:30 JST (Monday) / 01:00 IST (Monday) 

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

 21:30 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'28.796
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'28.986 0.190
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.991 0.195
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.036 0.240
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'29.475 0.679
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.625 0.829
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'29.690 0.894
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.750 0.954
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'29.932 1.136
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.676 1.880
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.160 1.364
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.173 1.377
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'30.214 1.418
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'30.310 1.514
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'30.423 1.627
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'30.975 2.179
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'31.020 2.224
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.266 2.470
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.325 2.529
20 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole
Next article

Perez brands Miami F1 track surface “a joke” as drivers fear poor race

Perez brands Miami F1 track surface “a joke” as drivers fear poor race
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Miami GP
Formula 1

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu's manager "disappointed" with start to WSBK title defence

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.