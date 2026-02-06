Michael Schumacher's first race-winning F1 car sells at auction for seven-figure sum

Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 race-winning car, the Benetton B192, has sold at auction.

Initially listed with an estimate of €8.5million, the 1992 Benetton sold for €5,082,000 at Broad Arrow Auctions.

Schumacher, partnered with Martin Brundle at the time, secured his maiden F1 victory in the B192 at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. The German driver piloted the specific car at auction, designed by Rory Byrne, in five grands prix.

"I really can't describe it, I mean it is something crazy," Schumacher said after claiming his first victory.

"The essential spark that begins a legend. A single step on the road that would lead Michael Schumacher to seven world drivers' championships," a video by the auction house states (below). "Here stands the Benetton B192. The modest outsider, the underdog, a car built to challenge the giants of Williams and McLaren, by names now as legendary as Schumacher's own - Flavio Briatore, Rory Byrne, and Ross Brawn.

"Into a world ruled by Senna, Mansell, and Prost came a Teutonic upstart defined by precision, discipline, and an unwavering sense of direction. At a typically weather-challenged Spa-Francorchamps in 1992, this car carried him to that first defining triumph.

1992 Benetton B192 of Michael Schumacher Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

"Within its carbon fibre form, the 3.5-litre V8 rose in rampant crescendos for 44 laps and 300 km, expertly conducted by Michael through a manual transmission.

"The B192 is the final manual Formula 1 car produced by Benetton. This driver and this car arrived that day, not to end, but to start a legendary journey, a prelude to the dominance that would follow. Time moves, champions rise, but the first step on the road to seven remains. Legends remain."

The B192 racked up 11 podium finishes, one win and two fastest laps with both Schumacher and Brundle. With the striking yellow and green livery, the B192 was powered by a Ford 3.5-litre V8 engine, which produced 660-680bhp.