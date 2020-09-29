Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher and Ilott to get first FP1 runs

Schumacher and Ilott to get first FP1 runs
By:

Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will get their first runs in an official Formula 1 practice session at the Eifel Grand Prix, as Ferrari announces plans for a trio of its youngsters.

With Ferrari pondering the next steps for its F2 race winners, Schumacher will join Ilott in getting some running in first free practice at the Nurburgring.

Schumacher will drive for Alfa Romeo, taking Antonio Giovinazzi's cockpit while Ilott will take part in the practice session for Haas. The American-owned outfit has not decided yet whether Romain Grosjean or Kevin Magnussen will sit out the session.

Robert Shwartzman will get a first free practice run in the F1 season finale at Abu Dhabi, but it has not yet been confirmed with which team.

Ahead of their F1 race weekend debuts, the trio will also test at Ferrari's Fiorano test track on Wednesday at the wheel of a 2018 SF71H car.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies, who is in charge of the Ferrari Driver Academy, said: "We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them.

"It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula 1 car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving."

Schumacher is currently leading the F2 title standings following another feature race victory in Russia last weekend. He is 22 points ahead of Ilott, with just one round remaining at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The progress that Schumacher has made this season has impressed onlookers, with F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn saying earlier this week that he felt the youngster was maturing well.

"When you carry the mantle of the name Schumacher, it's not an easy gig," said Brawn in his regular post-race column following the Russian GP.

"It can give you some benefits, but you're the subject of scrutiny the whole time. Mick has handled it amazingly well and in the latter part of this season, his second season in Formula 2, we have started to see him mature and develop extremely well as a racing driver.

"Russia was an excellent weekend for him and I'm full of optimism for his future."

Albon's sensitivity exposed by Sochi layout - Horner

Albon's sensitivity exposed by Sochi layout - Horner
Series Formula 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher , Callum Ilott , Robert Shwartzman
Author Jonathan Noble

