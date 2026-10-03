Mika Hakkinen returns to F1 cockpit in Ayrton Senna's title-winning McLaren MP4/6

Mika Hakkinen returns to the Formula 1 cockpit today at the Allwyn x McLaren Racing: Live in Athens event outside the Olympic Athletic Center (OAKA).

The two-time champion will drive around a bespoke track layout in Ayrton Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/6, and fans will have the opportunity to see the 2025 constructors' championship-winning MCL39.

"We are here with a great event with McLaren cars and of course, there are simulators for the fans," the former McLaren driver said in the lead-up to the event.

"We are going to have a show run here; you can see the car that I'm going to drive tomorrow. It's going to be amazing. It has like 700 horsepower. It's about 500 kilos. So it's going to be a fantastic day."

The MP4/6 was the first McLaren to be powered by a Honda V12 engine. The 3.5-litre V12 produces 725 horsepower at 13,500 rpm. It was driven by Senna and Gerhard Berger in the 1991 F1 season, winning the constructors' title for the Woking outfit, while Senna claimed his third drivers' title in the machinery.

Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 drivers' championship in the MCL39 in 2025. Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri won 14 of 24 rounds, with the team winning its 10th constructors' championship title.

"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do at McLaren Racing, and while not everyone can experience a grand prix weekend in person, we’re always looking for ways to bring the team closer to them," McLaren chief marketing officer Louise McEwan said ahead of the event in Athens.

"We’re excited to partner with Allwyn to bring this unique event to Athens and connect with our passionate and growing fan community in Greece."

Other former F1 drivers are also expected to be in attendance at the event, alongside modern and heritage show cars and fan zone experiences.