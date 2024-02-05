"Ming Dynasty" machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade
Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles recalled coming across a ‘motorhome-sized’ machine from the “Ming Dynasty” at the factory that underlined where the team needed to invest to progress.
Ex-Mercedes strategy chief Vowles was handed the top job at Williams for 2023 but accepted that on-track results last year and for 2024 were insignificant so long as it allowed the squad to bring about more sustained improvement starting in 2025 before a major push the following season.
That drawn out time frame will allow for the revised design department structure (led by new chief technical officer Pat Fry) and upgraded facilities to bed in and influence car performance.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vowles recalled walking around the Williams factory just prior to the most recent summer break to discover an etching machine from the “Ming Dynasty” that was as big as a motorhome, compared to the table-sized equivalent at Mercedes.
This, he said, underscored where Williams needed to progress.
He said: “I was walking around the facility with [Frederic Brousseau, chief operating officer], just basically having a look at the changes that we're going to make – in terms of facility changes, not worker changes.
“We were looking at some of the machinery. We have a particular machine that's downstairs, this is for the new car as well, it's in composites.
“As you walk through the composites door and look straight on, I've never known what that machine is. It's an etching machine.
“Fred walked in and said: 'This is from the Ming Dynasty, just so you're aware!'. I said: 'Oh, that's brilliant, that's good to know!'.
“So, this machine is the length of our motorhome. Normally, it would be the size of a table.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
“So, it's just an example of something I'd never actually walked into and understood. That's what I meant by 'the learning continues on where we need to progress'.”
Vowles also addressed the early stages of his Williams tenure during a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast, during which he noted that the Grove team could beat eight-time constructors’ champion Mercedes for passion.
“The start of it is, actually, find out what our strengths and weaknesses are,” said Vowles of his first weeks on the job. “Every organisation will have strengths and weaknesses.
“There are elements here that are stronger than Mercedes. One of them is passion, which is what drives this team. This team still has a family behind it, which I like.”
Albon: I never felt like I didn't belong in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023
Albon: I never felt like I didn't belong in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023 Albon: I never felt like I didn't belong in F1 ahead of "best year" in 2023
Why Williams F1 team is no longer living "hand-to-mouth"
Why Williams F1 team is no longer living "hand-to-mouth" Why Williams F1 team is no longer living "hand-to-mouth"
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Latest news
Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential
Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential Quartararo 'not feeling any better' on 2024 Yamaha MotoGP bike but sees potential
2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco
2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco 2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco
F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024
F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024 F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024
"Ming Dynasty" machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade
"Ming Dynasty" machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade "Ming Dynasty" machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer
Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer Why well-meaning ideas to ‘fix’ F1 may not be the answer
Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins
Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins Max Verstappen picks his top 10 F1 wins
The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car
The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.