Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 United States GP

Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

Despite days of hype, the special "Heroo" trophies created by Pirelli for the winners of the U.S. GP were not awarded on Sunday to the podium finishers.

Jon Wilde Emily Selleck
Upd:
Charles Leclerc Trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
91

At the end of the U.S. GP in Austin, winner Charles Leclerc, runner-up Carlos Sainz, and third-place finisher Max Verstappen all stood on the podium — but something was missing. Three things, in fact. None of the podium finishers of the U.S. Grand Prix were awarded the much-hyped trophies from Pirelli that were shown off in the days before the race. 

Dubbed "Heroo," built by Pirelli, and designed by Italian artist Matteo Macchiavelli, each of the original trophies had a black body and articulating arms made from carbon fiber, with a chromed head that matched the finishing position: gold (sprinkled with actual gold dust) for first, silver for second, and titanium for third.

After the race, Pirelli confirmed to Motorsport.com that the company — in conjunction with the race promoter, and after informing the FIA — pulled the trophies from usage because it had been made aware of potential similarities with other designs. (The trophies closely resemble sculptures and collectibles created by the brand Bearbrick.)

 

Sainz and Verstappen lofted miniature tires like the ones given as Saturday's qualifying awards. Leclerc appeared to be holding a tall metallic tube-shaped trophy. All three had to be flown in by Pirelli from one of the company's U.S. offices after it pulled the original trophies, the company confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Pirelli introduced the trophies at the start of the week, and showcased them on the grid the day before the race, posing them on the pit wall and giving them their own paddock pass credentials. Pirelli also originally mentioned that collectible "art toys" would be put on sale for the public, which also may have led to potential issues.

Since Sunday's race ended, Pirelli went so far as to remove the original link on its press site announcing the trophies

 

