Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

shares
Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 3:55 PM

Willy T. Ribbs believes that Formula 1 is “light years” ahead of American motorsports in improving diversity, praising its drivers for “manning up” in their recent anti-racism messaging.

Ribbs, 65, was the first black man to drive an F1 car when he tested for Brabham in 1986, and went on to break similar ground at the Indianapolis 500 when he qualified for the race in 1991.

Amid ongoing activism around the world condemning racism in recent weeks, there has been a big focus on improving diversity within motorsport, chiefly led by Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton became the first black full-time driver in F1 in 2007, and has gone on to become one of the most successful drivers in its history, as well as being the most prominent voice in its recent efforts to condemn racism and make the sport more diverse.

A number of drivers have taken a knee before each of the opening three races of the 2020 season, led by Hamilton, who is calling for a greater platform for F1 to convey its message.

Ribbs has been a guest of Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix in recent years, and stressed the importance of the Mercedes driver’s leadership in F1’s diversity push, saying it helped the sport stand out from American series.

"Formula 1 is light years ahead of anything that America is doing, light years, to this moment,” Ribbs said on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

“I think what that young man is doing is fabulous. Formula 1 is a worldwide sport, a huge platform.

“A lot of athletes, especially the ones over here in America, they’re afraid of losing money, they’re afraid of losing their commercial value.

“Lewis put it all on the line, and I’m watching these other drivers in Formula 1, all these young drivers, they’re all manning up. They’re manning up and doing the right thing.

“That’s what Muhammad Ali did, Muhammad Ali manned up. I’m proud of them. And I’m proud of Formula 1, and Mercedes more importantly. I’m dressed in all-black right now, because of Mercedes.”

Read Also:

Mercedes has switched to an all-black livery for the 2020 season in a strong anti-racism message, while F1 has launched a new ‘We Race as One’ campaign, targeting a more inclusive and diverse sport.

But Ribbs said Hamilton’s messaging and profile was important to enacting real change in F1 and making it more diverse, something he felt was key to its “survival”.

“Six world championships builds credibility. There’s nothing more credible than that,” Ribbs said.

“He now can use that. Formula 1 can use it, and they should use it. Take Lewis Hamilton’s brand, which the whole world is seeing, and bring these kids along for the survival of the sport. Not just bringing diversity to the sport, but for the survival of it.

“[Hamilton] can change a tonne. I would like to team up with him on that. Lewis ran into a lot of opposition, but he didn’t get death threats. I know a little bit of how rough it is.

“Same with this young kid in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace, those boys don’t know how tough it was. But I dealt with it a different way. I never complained about it. If I dealt with it, I dealt with it with my fists. That’s how I dealt with racism, and I will continue to deal with it like that.

“I think the sport now sees here’s a great opportunity for it to really expand its base. Keep that momentum going. Bring on the next Lewis Hamilton.

“Formula 1 has got drivers from all over the world, from different countries. Formula 1 looks progressive. None of the other sports do, despite NASCAR having Bubba Wallace.

“Is Bubbs there for show, or is Bubbs there for go? Well, Lewis is in Formula 1 for go."

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Previous article

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar , NASCAR Cup
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands

Latest news

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
39m

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
2h

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Trending

1
Supercars

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

2
MotoGP

How overachieving Dovizioso is vindicating contract demands

Latest videos

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Latest news

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever
Formula 1

The "borderline outrageous" car that could change F1 forever

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision
Formula 1

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.