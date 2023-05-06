Motorsport Business
Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?
The Miami Grand Prix’s headline-grabbing hospitality areas have been about ‘fake’ marinas and beach clubs, but sophistication is also available from one of the most exclusive private members clubs in South Florida.
Casa Tua first opened as an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach’s James Avenue but has since grown into a fabulous boutique hotel and private members club – such was the demand for its cozy upstairs lounge at the turn of the millennium.
Its co-owners are husband and wife Micky and Leticia Grendene, who moved to Miami in late 1980s. Renowned for hosting guests at their home, the restaurant and private club formed organically from there.
“The private club is really our baby, and our 1500 members are like family to us,” says Caroline Nunez, Casa Tua’s global head of membership and brand development.
“The owners really wanted to create a space that felt different to everything else, when you see our Trackside Club at the F1 track, you see that we like to do things our own way. Just like they wanted a restaurant that felt like home, hence the name Casa Tua.”
Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
When Formula 1 came to Miami, it was a logical step for Casa Tua to step into the trackside hospitality space, following on from an association in the world of tennis.
“Our relationship here with the Dolphins organisation came from the Miami Open where we created a smaller popup, which remains active [at the Grand Prix] as a smaller VIP space, and that was our toe in the water, and based on the success of that they asked us to do this.
“This really doesn’t feel like your traditional hospitality suite in F1. We’re all about soul, that’s the essence of Casa Tua.”
Not only does the Trackside Club’s internal space have a cosy vibe to its meticulously-curated lounge, it’s also perfectly positioned with an unrivalled view of Turn 1 from the inside of the track, giving a great panorama for the start of the race.
Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A major highlight of its venue is an amazing art wall of black and white photographs from Motorsport Images – chosen from its unrivalled archive of 26 million photographs over 100 years.
“Last year, to bring that racing soul, we incorporated the history of the sport with images for our highlight wall,” adds Nunez. “We started with 50 photos, we have a bigger space so a bigger art wall, with about 100 images.
“It really is the showstopper – people gravitate to it and get reminders of F1’s great past. Micky and Leticia combed through 10s of thousands of photos, focused on the black and whites, selected them themselves, image by image.”
The space accommodates 400 ticketed guests per day, although with star clients including F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei and the Miami Dolphins’ Tom Garfinkel, they tend to bring some added guests along too.
Hospitality at the Casa Tua Trackside Club
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short
Latest news
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.