Motorsport Tickets: Join an evening with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

David will delve deep as the team reflects on the unimaginable 2020 season, sharing stories from behind the scenes and discussing their hopes for next year and beyond. And all this can be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa!

The team can't wait until we can welcome you through the doors of its home in Milton Keynes once again, but until then, they are excited to share an exclusive online experience with you and give you unprecedented access to the heart of the team.

And just because we're not able to meet in person that doesn't stop you from being able to get involved, as you'll be encouraged to interact with the team via a live chat, giving you the chance to quiz Christian, Max, Alex and David with those questions you've always wanted to ask.

The virtual event begins at 7pm (GMT) and you will receive a unique link in advance to access the event online. All tickets will include a special edition Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 2020 print.