Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Liam Lawson: “I don’t understand” why Arvid Lindblad escaped penalty after wrecking my floor

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Liam Lawson: “I don’t understand” why Arvid Lindblad escaped penalty after wrecking my floor

"Mr Horner is looking for a job" – Frederic Vasseur claps back at Ferrari rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
"Mr Horner is looking for a job" – Frederic Vasseur claps back at Ferrari rumours

Joey Logano's Kansas 'pole' is another #4theHaters moment

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Joey Logano's Kansas 'pole' is another #4theHaters moment

Winners and losers from F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix street brawl

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Winners and losers from F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix street brawl

James Vowles hails Williams factory effort after major Baku F1 upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
James Vowles hails Williams factory effort after major Baku F1 upgrade

Why Max Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to George Russell is slightly misleading

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Max Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to George Russell is slightly misleading

Franco Colapinto penalty revealed for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Franco Colapinto penalty revealed for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Ross Chastain was just a fan when he saw client Carson Hocevar in a fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Ross Chastain was just a fan when he saw client Carson Hocevar in a fight
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

"Mr Horner is looking for a job" – Frederic Vasseur claps back at Ferrari rumours

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur says speculation about his future is distracting his team from its job

Stuart Codling
Stuart Codling
Published:
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is practically Italy’s second religion – so whenever it falls short of its lofty ambitions, speculation follows that its leaders are under threat.

After showing considerable promise in the pre-season and early races following the 2026 rules reset, Ferrari has drifted into a competitive no-man’s land epitomised by Charles

Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth and sixth, distant from the cars ahead. It is second in the constructors’ championship, but well behind Mercedes and under threat from McLaren and Red Bull.

Hamilton’s win in Barcelona remains the season’s bright spot, and one that throws disappointing results at circuits where Ferrari expected to excel into even sharper relief. 

There have been persistent slips in execution, such as not orchestrating a tow for both cars in qualifying for the Italian GP and again in Azerbaijan, and Hamilton has repeatedly criticised the lack of discipline – though this should be viewed in the context of him wanting the team to support his fading championship ambitions.

This had inevitably brought the team’s leadership under scrutiny and Vasseur has been dogged by rumours about his future, even though his contract extends to the end of 2027.

These have intensified in recent days, though it’s understood that claims he is being “stage managed” into retirement are not actually sourced from within Ferrari.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

But where do they come from? Indubitably a source with an agenda – or, as is often the way with such things, Italian websites with few other Ferrari-based matters of moment to discuss.

The latest burst of speculation coincides with an interview former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner gave to The Times to promote his new memoir, which is published next month. In it, he acknowledged that his desire to have equity in the business has been a prerequisite for him returning to a leading role.

“I’ve been a hired hand,” he said.

“I did 21 years sitting on the pitwall. I don’t need to go back to that… At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership.

“Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream and arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

Asked after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix whether the constant speculation about his position was putting the team under pressure, Vasseur responded in his usual disarmingly wry fashion.

“We are not working in perfect serenity, if that is the question,” he said.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

“For me, first, but for everybody on the team, for the media, for 50% of the questions about this, I think it's a bit of a frustrating situation.

“We are fighting for P2 in the championship. At the end of the day, we are all speaking a lot about this [rumours about his position], and even for the guys in the garage to discuss about this, it's not the best discussion that we can have. But it is what it is, it's not in my hands.

“Mr Horner is looking for a job – that everybody knows – everywhere.

“But what can I do? Just to try to do my best to push the team, to ask them to be motivated, focus on what is better today, and not to spend time with gossips.

“But each interview, it's been 25 times a day, I think we are coming back on this.”

The F1 media tends to act as an echo chamber, especially at a time in the season when speculation about driver moves for the coming season has become an exhausted subject. 

A single piece of scuttlebutt can metamorphose into something adjacent to fact through endless repetition.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

But Ferrari has form in parting with leaders at short notice. Vasseur himself was installed in place of Mattia Binotto, who ‘resigned’ at the end of 2022, a season in which Ferrari’s narrative was similarly one of competitive drift. A human sacrifice is often required when a project is deemed to be failing.

Horner himself knows this well enough – in his memoir he ascribes his ousting to internal politics surrounding the regime change at Red Bull following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, combined with a run of competitive dominance coming to an abrupt end.

In his interview in The Times he acknowledged that he is a “Marmite character”, albeit one with a track record of success.

Asked if he would be back in the F1 paddock next season, he said: “I don’t know. I’m the cure and the problem.”

There is a fascinating contrast between the present occupant of the Ferrari team principal role, battered from all sides about questions regarding his future, and the gentleman of leisure keeping his options open from the convivial environs of his Grade II listed Oxfordshire mansion.

“I’m in a very fortunate position that I can afford to be picky,” he said.

“If I don’t do anything, I can live here for whatever time I’ve got left on the planet, and just worry about whether it’s going to rain and make the grass green or not.

“But is that going to fulfil me? No. I still feel that there’s another dance. And Toto needs to have his hair f***ing ruffled up.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Winners and losers from F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix street brawl
Next article Liam Lawson: “I don’t understand” why Arvid Lindblad escaped penalty after wrecking my floor

Top Comments
More from
Stuart Codling

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Why "dangerous" Hamilton-Lawson incident in Azerbaijan GP practice hasn't led to change

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why "dangerous" Hamilton-Lawson incident in Azerbaijan GP practice hasn't led to change

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
Italy’s next F1 world champion?
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Lewis Hamilton reprimanded by F1 stewards after Azerbaijan GP practice incident

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton reprimanded by F1 stewards after Azerbaijan GP practice incident

Latest news

Liam Lawson: “I don’t understand” why Arvid Lindblad escaped penalty after wrecking my floor

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Liam Lawson: “I don’t understand” why Arvid Lindblad escaped penalty after wrecking my floor

"Mr Horner is looking for a job" – Frederic Vasseur claps back at Ferrari rumours

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
"Mr Horner is looking for a job" – Frederic Vasseur claps back at Ferrari rumours

Joey Logano's Kansas 'pole' is another #4theHaters moment

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Joey Logano's Kansas 'pole' is another #4theHaters moment

Winners and losers from F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix street brawl

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Winners and losers from F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix street brawl

Feature

Discover prime content

Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
View more