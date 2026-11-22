Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle

Antonelli was battling Verstappen for victory when he suddenly, briefly lost power late on – because he tried to stay behind the Red Bull

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:21 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has explained the quirky “mistake” that cost him a shot at Formula 1 victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The fastest driver in qualifying, Antonelli was sixth on the grid owing to a five-place drop for an engine change and was the only top-10 starter on mediums rather than softs, which contributed to a further two-position drop on lap one.

The new world champion recovered to fourth by lap 17 and went on to challenge polesitter Max Verstappen and Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the second half of the race, emerging as the Red Bull’s main rival late on.

Antonelli and Verstappen traded the lead repeatedly as ‘yo-yo’ racing returned, with the Italian 0.001s ahead on the finish line on lap 43 of 50, which was a major concern for his rival.

Attempting to be in the optimal position to overtake the Red Bull on the final lap, Antonelli refrained from attacking Verstappen at the end of the penultimate tour, but ended up losing out to both McLarens and finishing just fourth.

“Basically I lifted off before Turn 14 to keep overtake [mode] and stay behind Max to give myself the best shot for the win,” the Mercedes driver explained. “However, the lift triggered something in the system so I exited the corner at zero battery. So I lost it all.”

Pressed on the issue by Motorsport.com, he added: “My mistake was to lift, actually. That triggered the issue, so I couldn't charge any energy. So already by the end of the straight you're quite low on energy. So because I couldn't harvest anything, then I see that I'm zero.

“Basically the system wasn't ready for that and my mistake was to lift off, reapply a bit of throttle to keep a little bit of speed, and that triggered the system, and that meant that in the straight I lost almost two seconds.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

When it was suggested to him that Mercedes was losing out to Red Bull on straights – despite the W17’s top speed in the race being 320.6km/h, compared to the RB22’s 314.3km/h – Antonelli clarified: “No no, we were able to keep up.

“Obviously, we had a lower downforce level this weekend and it was a bit more difficult in the corners, but definitely it was helping us in all the straights. It was clear where Red Bull was deploying more, but we had something in the pocket for that last lap, but I couldn't even try.”

As for the ‘yo-yo’ style of racing, unlike some of his peers, Antonelli appreciated it.

“I mean, it was a bit stressful at times because it was impossible to pull away and there were so many different speeds in all kinds of straights so you had to be very strategic,” the Italian admitted. “But other than that, I think it was a fun race, and it was a shame not to be able to fight all the way to the end [because of] something out of my control.”

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Previous article Kimi Antonelli explains mistake that left him “smoked by the two McLarens” in Vegas

Next article Max Verstappen lashes out at George Russell: "He's so far below my level"

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