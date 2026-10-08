Naomi Schiff questions Mercedes' George Russell F1 engine penalty decision

Former W Series driver and Sky Sports analyst Naomi Schiff has questioned Mercedes' decision to take a power unit penalty for George Russell at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Schiff argued that the Marina Bay Street Circuit is ill-suited for a recovery drive from the back of the grid.

Russell will drop towards the rear of Sunday's field after exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines. The change follows the Briton's retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia due to a power unit failure.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Schiff discussed the decision to take the penalty in Singapore.

"He's obviously run out of his allocated power units, and that's why they're having to take this penalty because he's adding one to the lot. But I'm kind of surprised that they're taking it here," Schiff said.

"I don't know if they didn't have a spare engine that's in the allocation that was suitable. But it feels like there are other races coming up that may have been more suitable.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Maybe Austin. It's not that far away from now. A couple of long straights. It seems like there would have been a better place for him to be able to overtake, but it is what it is.

"This is what they've decided to do, and it's going to be tough for him, particularly when things haven't really been going his way."

Adding to the complications for Russell this weekend, the Singapore Grand Prix will also feature a sprint race, meaning there will be just one practice session before sprint qualifying on Friday.

Following Russell's retirement in Sepang, his team-mate Kimi Antonelli's holds an 84-point lead in the drivers' championship to 84 points. The Italian driver currently leads with 320 points, followed by Russell with 236 points and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in third with 214 points.