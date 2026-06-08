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Naomi Schiff spots major Charles Leclerc change after Monaco GP frustration

Naomi Schiff believes Charles Leclerc has become more demanding and instructive with Ferrari in 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Naomi Schiff believes Charles Leclerc has adopted a far more instructive approach with Ferrari in 2026 following his frustrated radio messages at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Leclerc's hopes of securing a podium in front of his home crowd were crushed after he crashed into the barriers following a race restart in Monte Carlo. The Monegasque driver claimed issues with his brakes caused the crash. While speaking with the media after the race, he refused to take the blame, in contrast to his approach in previous years.

In addition to his conversations with the media, the 28-year-old was seen in the Ferrari garage in what seemed to be heated discussions with the team.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast following Kimi Antonelli's historic Monte Carlo win, Schiff noted the change in Leclerc's demeanour and how he now communicates with the Ferrari pit wall. 

"I have to say, Charles obviously, as we've mentioned, doesn't always get it right, but Ferrari also, on very many occasions, doesn't get it right. And I've seen a difference in Charles this year in the way that he handles situations, the way that he communicates what he needs and wants from the team," she said.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF26

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF26

Photo by: Erik Junius

"Sometimes over the radio this year, I think he has been a lot more demanding. He's not anymore like he almost feels like he owes something to the team. He's like, 'OK, right. If we want to start winning championships, this is what I need from you. Give me this. Don't give me this.'

"And he's being a lot more instructive with the way that he's dealing with the team."

Leclerc will need to put his Monaco heartbreak behind him as the circus makes its way to Spain for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on 12-14 June.

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