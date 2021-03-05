Formula 1
Formula 1 / News
Formula 1 / News

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

By:

Netflix has released the full trailer for the upcoming third season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, going behind the scenes of the 2020 championship.

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Following the success of the first two seasons of the series, production company Box to Box Films spent the 2020 campaign embedded in the paddock one again filming a third series.

This continued despite the restrictions enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in members of the production crew becoming part of teams’ bubbles at races in order to gather content.

F1 announced last month that the third season of Drive to Survive would be released on 19 March, nine days before the start of the 2021 championship.

A teaser trailer was issued at the time, but the full official trailer has now been released ahead of the new season.

 

The official trailer shows behind the scenes action at a number of races, with all 10 teams set to be part of the series once again.

“In the most dramatic season to date, fans will once again be taken behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams battle it out for victory in a year like no other as the ten-part series will be released on March 19 2021,” the statement from F1 reads.

“Fans will be given unprecedented behind the scenes access to the 2020 season which saw the sport dramatically halted in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and make a thrilling restart in Austria later that year.

“Intense battles, fierce rivalries, unexpected podiums and Lewis Hamilton’s incredible seventh world title will ensure the series is one of the most action packed yet.”

Romain Grosjean’s fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix is set to figure prominently in the series, with the trailer showing the Frenchman taking part in an interview alongside his wife, Marion.

The trailer also shows McLaren team-mates Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris getting up to hijinks, Ferrari warning its drivers they cannot “be too funny” given the performance, and Lewis Hamilton’s angry reaction to his Russian Grand Prix penalty.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner, who has become a cult figure through the first two series, rounds out the trailer, jokingly telling his PR boss to “f**k off” when offered an umbrella as it would “hurt my ego”.

All 10 episodes of the third series of Drive to Survive will be released on 19 March on Netflix.

