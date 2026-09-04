Netflix releases trailer for new Michael Schumacher 1994 F1 documentary

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming Formula 1 documentary, Schumacher '94 - The Birth of a Legend, ahead of its global premiere on 2 October.

Produced by LEONINE Documentaries and directed by Christin Freitag, the German-language feature focuses on Michael Schumacher's maiden championship title.

The newly released trailer previews behind-the-scenes details from the 1994 season, in which the German driver claimed his first F1 title, and includes insights from some of those closest to the seven-time champion.

His wife, Corinna Schumacher, features heavily in the documentary. It also includes interviews with former Benetton team principal Flavio Briatore, former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber, former F1 driver David Coulthard and veteran German broadcasters Kai Ebel and Heiko Waßer.

"1994 marks a turning point in Formula 1 history: 25-year-old Michael Schumacher wins the first grand prix of the racing season in Brazil, setting the stage for an unprecedented career," the synopsis of the feature film from Netflix reads.

"The year 1994, which is among the most dramatic and exciting racing seasons in Formula 1 history, featured impactful events such as Ayrton Senna's lethal accident, as well as accusations of manipulation and unfair driving manoeuvres. At the same time, a true 'Schumi Mania' emerged."

The synopsis continued: "Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna Schumacher, and other people close to him reminisce about him at that time. They remember an uncompromising fighter on the race track and a sensitive, empathic man off the course.

"Corinna Schumacher, who has always been his emotional support, also offers insight into the beginnings of an extraordinary love story - one that is still going strong today."

Excitement for the documentary is already building among fans. "The GOAT of F1," one fan commented simply on YouTube, while another began the countdown to the release, writing: "4 weeks left!"

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Friday