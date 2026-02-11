New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

A new documentary about four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, Max Verstappen - New Ground, has been released on Viaplay.

The three-part documentary follows the Dutchman as he sets up his own racing team and works with sim racing driver Chris Lulham to get him into real-world racing at the 24 Hours of Spa.

"Viaplay and I have worked together for many years to show what racing is really about - not just the results, but the work, the dedication and the passion behind it," Verstappen explained, via Verstappen.com.

"‘New Ground’ is about exploring new motorsport grounds and learning and gaining experience along the way. It’s about the challenge and the love of racing, and I’m glad to share that journey with Viaplay's viewers."

Max Verstappen - New Ground trailer

Verstappen shared the trailer to his official YouTube channel. It opens with his GT3 efforts. "Once you have achieved everything that you wanted to achieve in Formula 1, you have a bit more freedom to look into other things," the Red Bull driver narrated.

"Sim racing and the real racing world is two separate things, but you have the possibility to transition from sim racing into the real car if you show all of the things I like to see. There's a risk, but I believed in it."

Verstappen worked with 22-year-old British sim racer Lulham, who has been a member of the F1 champion's Team Redline since 2021, to prove that it was possible for sim racers to get into real-world racing. The pair claimed the victory on Verstappen's debut in GT3 at the Nordschleife in the penultimate round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series.

The first episode of the three-part series was released on Viaplay on 10 February. The second and third episodes will be released on 17 February and 24 February.