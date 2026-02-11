Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure
Formula 1 McLaren launch

New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

The Grove team’s garage monitors have gained animated “eyes” during Bahrain testing

Alex Harrington
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

If you've been keeping your eyes on testing today in Bahrain and were able to look away from Audi's rather intriguing sidepod design, then you will have seen what Williams has added to its garages. The Grove outfit has added a pair of animated eyes to the back of its monitors via a screen and it's quickly become the talk of the paddock.

While Williams missed the shakedown in Barcelona earlier this year, team principal James Vowles has been confident in his squad's work so far this season.  

"A strong day for us in terms of getting the mileage under our belts," he said following the first day of testing in Sakhir. "Our intent all the way through was just making sure we did the mileage required to learn and understand about the chassis, the power unit, and to start flushing gremlins out of the system.

"There will be a lot of them, and these next three days are all about getting a good foundation to work from, and we can then build performance from there. In terms of the car, what I can say is there's no vices to it, there's nothing particularly poor, but clearly we have to dig into the details."

 

There is one detail doing the rounds, however, but it's not connected to the car. It's the monitor that hangs in front of the driver in the garage. This would usually show the driver a vast array of data and live feeds while they are sat in their car waiting for the next drive, but Williams has given it an additional job: entertaining all of us sitting in front of our televisions. 

"We are always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries in how we connect with fans, and these new screens are an example of that," a spokesperson for the team told Motorsport.com. "We are pleased they have generated so much interest and look forward to showing what else they can do."

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Like something out of a Pixar movie, the eyes blink and move around. In fact, it's reminiscent of the Las Vegas Sphere, which also boasts eyes that follow cars as they race around the base of the Vegas feature. This will likely follow the team to Australia for the first grand prix of the season, and if you didn't manage to catch it today, there's still plenty more to come this week. Make sure you're staying up to date via our live reporting.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Top Comments

More from
Alex Harrington

Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "Back to his best"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "Back to his best"

When Ferrari turned the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics into a surprise F1 show

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
When Ferrari turned the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics into a surprise F1 show
More from
Williams

Mercedes' early F1 race simulation a "laugh in everyone's face" - Williams

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mercedes' early F1 race simulation a "laugh in everyone's face" - Williams

Williams: Rival F1 teams 'pissed off' over Mercedes engine, but it's fully legal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Williams: Rival F1 teams 'pissed off' over Mercedes engine, but it's fully legal

Williams F1 announces new partnership with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Williams F1 announces new partnership with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor

Latest news

New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow