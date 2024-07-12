All Series
Australia Australia
Formula 1

Newey’s F1-inspired Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed at Goodwood

Final Red Bull creation from Formula 1 design legend Newey makes public bow at Goodwood Festival of Speed, but is still not ready to run

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Red Bull RB17

Red Bull RB17

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Adrian Newey and Red Bull have unveiled the RB17 hypercar that the famed Formula 1 designer has been producing with the team’s Advanced Technologies division.

Revealed in a display at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the RB17 has changed significantly since the project was first announced publicly in June 2022.

The main change concerns the engine, which is now a 4.5-litre V10 instead of an F1-inspired V8 turbo power unit, while an early interpretation with 4WD was abandoned.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com ahead of the car’s public unveiling, Newey said he feels the result of such a project “should be works of art that you're happy to display as such in your house or your garage”.

“Derive enjoyment simply from the art aspect. And it must sound good,” he added.

“That last challenge was a fundamental change from my initial design because I wanted a power unit that was capable of developing 1000hp, but with a maximum weight of 150kg on the combustion side.

“A turbo V8 would have certainly given that. Bu obviously, it doesn't sound as good as a naturally aspirated.

“I think for me, [and] a lot of people would agree, the height of the sort of audio soundtrack for Formula 1 was the high revving V10s until the end of 2005.”

Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Gordon Ramsay looks at the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Red Bull RB17
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with the Red Bull RB17
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing, Daniel Smith, Head of Aerodynamics at Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Mark Thornton, Head of Electronics at Red Bull Advanced Technologies unveil the n
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with the Red Bull RB17
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing with the Red Bull RB17
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar
Red Bull RB17
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal with the Red Bull RB17
Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing with the Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
Red Bull RB17
The RB17 has only recently entered its production phase, with its suspension elements currently being made before chassis, gearbox and engine building follows.

The finished car will then be track tested and is set to be smaller and stylistically altered compared to the model revealed at Goodwood.

“It's a point in time,” Newey said of the Goodwood car. “Since then, so it's nearly a year old, we've kept developing.

“Not only from a styling point of view, other things we've [changed]. The car is a little bit smaller than the blue car in length and width. I think the styling is further improved.

“Then we had other things that we needed to incorporate because we were anxious that it should comply with all the LMH [category from the World Endurance Championship] safety regulations.”

Newey said “it is possible” that the RB17 could one day race in the WEC and at Le Mans, but would require “quite a big redesign of, particularly, the aerodynamics” plus a different engine.

Only 50 RB17s will be built, with Newey committed to finishing the project before he leaves Red Bull in March 2025.

He has been attending select F1 races since his Red Bull exit was announced as part of the RB17 sales plan, with his son Harrison – 2015 BRDC Formula 4 runner-up and 2017-2018 Asian Le Mans Series champion – working as customer manager for the car.

Red Bull is offering its RB17 customers a track programme at various unspecified circuits, as well as a warranty of two years or 2,485 miles, whichever is reached earlier.

Australia Australia