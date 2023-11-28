When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

This year’s season saw 22 races (the planned Emilia-Romagna GP was cancelled due to flooding) packed with action and impressive dominance from Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car.

The 2024 F1 season will begin on 29 February and run until 8 December with a record-breaking 24-race season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain at the end of February, just a week before the opening race.

The first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights, with a shifted schedule due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday 10 March.

The holy event required the Saudi Arabian GP to be moved forward by a day and, with back-to-back weekends, the decision was made to also race on Saturday in Bahrain to ensure there was enough time to move all freight to the next race.

The Chinese GP is also set to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. The race was previously cancelled in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year following strict COVID-19 measures in the country.

When is the next F1 race in 2024?

The next F1 race will take place on 2 March 2024, as F1 travels to Bahrain for the season opener.

Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain on Wednesday 21 February and will run until Friday 23 February, with FP1 for the Bahrain GP starting one week later.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

The 2024 F1 season will officially begin on 29 February in Bahrain, however pre-season testing will take place over three days from 21-23 February.

Here’s the full calendar for all 24 races next year:

Date Event Location 29 February–2 March Bahrain GP Sakhir 7–9 March Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah 22-24 March Australian GP Melbourne 5-7 April Japanese GP Suzuka 19-21 April Chinese GP Shanghai 3-5 May Miami GP Miami 17-19 May Emilia-Romagna GP Imola 24-26 May Monaco GP Monaco 7-9 June Canadian GP Montreal 21-23 June Spanish GP Barcelona 28-30 June Austrian GP Spielberg 5-7 July British GP Silverstone 19-21 July Hungarian GP Budapest 26-28 July Belgian GP Spa 23-25 August Dutch GP Zandvoort 30 August–1 September Italian GP Monza 13-15 September Azerbaijan GP Baku 20-22 September Singapore GP Singapore 18-20 October United States GP Austin 25-27 October Mexican GP Mexico City 1-3 November Brazilian GP São Paulo 21-23 November Las Vegas GP Las Vegas 29 November–1 December Qatar GP Losail 6-8 December Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina

The FIA, the sport's governing body, has made an effort to regionalise the schedule for the 2024 season in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.”

The Japanese GP has been moved from its usual September spot to April, giving this year's season an Asian leg towards the start of the year. The race, which is traditionally after the summer break, will move to the fourth round of 2024, just ahead of the Chinese GP.

With the Japanese GP making a move to the start of the year, the Azerbaijan GP in Baku will be moved to the second half of the year, taking place a week before the Singapore GP.

The Qatar GP will also be moved to the penultimate race of the season which will help transport cars and equipment to Abu Dhabi for next year’s season finale and should also help with the heat issue faced by drivers this year.