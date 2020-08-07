Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

shares
comments
Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 6:20 PM

Nico Hulkenberg felt “much more at home” with Racing Point during his second Friday Formula 1 practice appearance after deputising for Sergio Perez once again at Silverstone.

Ex-Renault F1 driver Hulkenberg was drafted in at the last minute for the British Grand Prix last weekend when Perez tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of action.

Racing Point confirmed on Friday morning that Hulkenberg would continue to drive for the team at Silverstone in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix this weekend, with Perez still returning a positive COVID-19 result. Hulkenberg finished fourth in opening practice before taking sixth overall in the afternoon session, finishing within three-tenths of a second of teammate Lance Stroll.

“It was much better, much more familiar with the whole situation inside the car,” said Hulkenberg. “Obviously you know kind of what to expect much more than one week ago. I felt much more at home straight away, physically also much better. A much more round and expected Friday.”

Hulkenberg said the “pace was there straight away” in Friday running as he did not need to get up to speed, but felt there was still more time to be found over his qualifying simulations. 

“On the option tyre today, the lap wasn’t that clean,” Hulkenberg explained. “Especially on the last corner, I lost a bit of time. But I’m pretty happy and confident in the car, I have to say. Quite pleased with that. I think we can definitely build on that.”

Read Also:

Hulkenberg revealed he had used the time between the two Silverstone races to complete some sessions in Racing Point’s simulator, allowing him to acclimatise to the RP20 car. 

“We’ve used the last couple of days to prepare as much and as good as we can,” he added. “I’ve been in the simulator twice, and that’s certainly kind of helped. We’ve tried a couple of things with the car, with the setup, that cleaned up some of the questions we had. 

“That was confirmed today, and the programme today we got through quite cleanly, so it was all good.”

Related video

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody

Previous article

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Five key findings from the Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
3h

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
3h

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
3h

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

Latest news

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
36m

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion
1h

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy” Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
2h

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

3h
2
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

3h
4
Formula 1

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

5
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

3h

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1
2h

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
Formula 1

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody
Formula 1

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
Formula 1

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.