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Nico Rosberg: Carlos Sainz must share blame for Madring overtaking issues

Nico Rosberg says Carlos Sainz must take some responsibility for the lack of overtaking at Madrid’s new Madring circuit

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Carlos Sainz must take some responsibility for the lack of overtaking at the new Madring circuit, given his role as ambassador for the venue.

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix was hosted at a new semi-permanent track around the IFEMA exhibition centre in Madrid, moving away from the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. But after Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli celebrated his eighth grand prix win of the season, the track’s lack of overtaking opportunities was immediately criticised for resulting in processional racing.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 after the race, Rosberg insisted that the layout must be revised for 2027.

“Carlos Sainz was the ambassador, so we need to criticise Carlos Sainz,” Rosberg said. “They need to revisit the track layout for next year and create one good overtaking opportunity. We need that on this track because it's just too hard to overtake.”

Rosberg pointed to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri struggling to pass Alpine’s Franco Colapinto despite a tyre advantage.

“It was pretty shocking. Piastri on Colapinto, for example. Piastri had fresh tyres, he could not get past. And he was so much quicker. It's just super hard to overtake,” he added.

Nico Rosberg, SKY Sport

Nico Rosberg, SKY Sport

Photo by: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images

Former Aston Martin strategist and Sky F1 analyst Bernie Collins also criticised the lack of overtaking opportunities.

“When you get the circuit all designed, you should go to them and ask the questions,” Collins explained when asked if the drivers should have more of an input into new circuits. “But I don't think it necessarily needed a driver to say that at this stage, did it? We all got here, we all looked at the track and said, ‘That's going to be very difficult for overtaking.’ 

“So I think that there should have been something done to do that. Now they have been very open to say they will make changes going forward. They're happy to make changes going forward. That's not a permanent track. So one of those changes, I would hope, is that they're going to make some differences in overtaking if they can.”

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Mestiza, F1 paddock

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Zak Brown, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Luis Figo, Audi Garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Jude Bellingham

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans in the grandstands

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
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