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Nico Rosberg rejects Mercedes favouritism claims after F1 Italian GP

Nico Rosberg has dismissed suggestions Mercedes favoured Kimi Antonelli over George Russell at Monza

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg has firmly rejected suggestions that Mercedes favoured Kimi Antonelli over George Russell during the Italian Grand Prix, insisting the Brackley outfit maintains strict equality between its title contenders.

The race at Monza resulted in Antonelli securing an impressive win on home soil from 19th on the grid, capitalising on a mid-race virtual safety car to pit for fresh medium tyres. Race leader Russell remained on track on hard tyres and ultimately lost the win to his team-mate.

Addressing the situation on Sky Sports F1 after the race, presenter Simon Lazenby questioned whether Mercedes acted in Antonelli's favour because the Italian leads the drivers' championship.

"No, no, no, no, no," Rosberg said. "Equal opportunity for both. It has to be the case. And that is the case. They're racing for the championship."

Rosberg, who drove for Mercedes from 2010 to 2016, explained that Mercedes' internal protocols automatically grant the leading car priority on strategy.

"It's very clear internally in the team. George is leading the race. He gets the best strategy to get, in the fastest way possible, to the end of the race," the former driver added.

Nico Rosberg, SKY Sport

Nico Rosberg, SKY Sport

Photo by: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images

"He gets the first choice. Doesn't matter where Kimi is or what he is doing or whatever, he gets it. And that's what Mercedes now needs to confirm. At that point, for George, the best way was to stay out and not come in and take those medium tyres. And if that's the case, then it's all easy and fair."

When asked if Mercedes might not have wanted to pit Russell as he was leading, Rosberg continued: "It's a hard one. As I say, George has to get the best strategy because he's leading. So he has to be given the best strategy, whatever it is.

"And it has to have been that it's the fastest way to get to the end by staying out on those hards because he only had a used medium set left. It's hard to know from outside, but I hope that that was the case."

Antonelli has now extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 66 points over his team-mate Russell, who sits second.

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