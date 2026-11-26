Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Nico Rosberg rules George Russell out of 2027 F1 title fight: “Dug himself into a mental hole”

Nico Rosberg leaves George Russell out of his 2027 F1 title favorites, warning the Mercedes star dug a "mental hole"

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 12:30 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





Motorsport Silver Streak



For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

George Russell entered the 2026 Formula 1 campaign looking every bit like Mercedes’ undisputed leader. Nine months later, former Silver Arrows world champion Nico Rosberg does not even consider the 28-year-old a championship contender for next season.

Speaking to German outlet Sport Bild, Rosberg predicted no quick rebound for Russell in 2027 - placing defending champion Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and even Ferrari’s embattled pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of him in the title pecking order.

Leaving Russell off that list was something Rosberg admitted sounds "somehow crazy" on paper. Yet to the 41-year-old, the psychological whiplash of watching a teenager seize control of the garage has left a deep mark.

Russell has "dug himself into a mental hole," Rosberg said. "He thought: 'I am now the king of Formula 1, I'm dominating the season.' And then this young driver comes along, who was almost on his way out of Formula 1 last year, and dominates so much that George doesn't stand a chance anymore. Going from so high up down into the basement like that is mentally extremely hard."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

That reversal was sharp by any measure. In 2025, Russell handled his rookie team-mate with ease, beating Antonelli 21–3 in both qualifying and grands prix while outscoring him 319 points to 150. When Russell opened 2026 from pole with a Melbourne win, it looked like the natural start of a title charge.

Instead, the campaign flipped completely. Through 21 rounds, Antonelli sits on 402 points with nine victories and 16 podiums - having already sealed the drivers’ title in Mexico City - while Russell trails by 138 points on 264 with three wins (Australia, Austria, and Azerbaijan) and eight podiums.

Six races without a podium - and a costly Las Vegas lapse

Russell’s late-season slide has only sharpened the scrutiny. Since winning from pole in Baku in late September, he has gone six consecutive grands prix without a podium - a rough stretch featuring a retirement in Malaysia, ninth in Singapore, eighth in Austin, sixth in Mexico City, and fourth in Sao Paulo.

Las Vegas brought another painful setback. Starting second on the Strip and running firmly in the lead pack, Russell locked up into the Turn 5 barrier on Lap 48 while fighting Antonelli - tumbling to ninth at the chequered flag as Verstappen claimed victory.

Even before Las Vegas, Russell was candid about how heavily the year had weighed on him. Reflecting after Antonelli clinched the crown in Mexico, the Briton admitted 2026 marked "the first proper season of my career where I've had more bad days than good".

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

"Has it been tough to deal with? Yes, very," Russell wrote in November. "Has it been tough to pick myself up week in, week out? Yes, very. Confusion at times? Often. All I know is that I've given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year."

Team principal Toto Wolff has pointed to machinery rather than mindset, blaming the Mercedes W17’s narrow "operational window" after Austin and noting the squad must widen that sweet spot so Russell can extract consistent pace. Russell himself struck a firmer tone ahead of the run-in, insisting he carries "no regrets" and prepared "more than anybody" to solve the car’s quirks.

With his Mercedes seat already secured for 2027 alongside Antonelli, Russell does not face immediate contract jeopardy. Still, entering Qatar (27-29 November) and Abu Dhabi (4-6 December) tied with Norris on 264 points - and just three shy of Hamilton for third overall - a strong finish over the final two weekends gives him his first chance to prove Rosberg’s bleak forecast wrong.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ralf Schumacher sees echoes of Lewis Hamilton's Nico Rosberg "mind games" after Las Vegas

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout

More from

George Russell





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels his 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"





Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”

More from

Mercedes





Zak Brown rules out McLaren engine programme for F1 2030



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



11 h



Zak Brown rules out McLaren engine programme for F1 2030





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion





“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



“My mistake was to lift” – Why Kimi Antonelli lost power in Las Vegas F1 victory battle

Latest news





Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 4 h



Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



7 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 7 h



AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027





Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 7 h



Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe