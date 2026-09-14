Nico Rosberg stunned by Kimi Antonelli's "unbelievable" maturity in 2026 F1 title fight

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says he has been astonished by Kimi Antonelli’s maturity during the 2026 season.

Antonelli extended his lead in the drivers’ championship with his eighth win of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix. He now sits 81 points ahead of his team-mate George Russell, who is second in the standings.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the inaugural race at the Madring circuit, Rosberg drew comparisons between Antonelli's current mindset and the immense pressure he faced during his championship-winning year in 2016.

"We are all human. He's not superhuman," Rosberg said. "I was absolutely terrified that it was hard to drive properly. The nearer I got to the end of the season, it was impossible for me to win races or get pole because my brain capacity had so much fear of losing my dream with a stupid mistake or with something which can easily happen.

"At some point he will have to feel that a little bit. But it's unbelievable so far how solid and mature he is. Even Toto can't believe it."

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Antonelli headed into the 2026 season with his experienced team-mate George Russell as one of the main favourites for the title. But after becoming the youngest driver to lead the standings following back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, the Italian has gone from strength to strength.

While many have questioned when the pressure will get to the 20-year-old, he continues to perform as his maiden championship title draws closer.

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff described Antonelli as "cool as a cucumber" while speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Madrid.

"I think he's cool - sometimes an inch too cool! When he brushes the wall five laps from the end and comes on the radio 'check the car', you're like 'really, again, white lines, walls' but maybe that's how he keeps himself in the zone," Wolff said.

"Almost his youth helps him a lot because he's 20. He could stay in this sport for 20 years with so many opportunities. He's so above all of our expectations and his own. He's just going with the flow.

"I think there is also a genetic factor. You are born cool as a cucumber or you're not. You can see this in junior formula or karting - taking pressure easier.

"He's taken this to another level. We are talking about Formula 1. You see junior drivers crumbling in Formula 2.

"He's just doing his thing. We told him 'this is a race where we need to bring it home, need to score points whether it's P2 or P5, we don't care, just drive it home'. He does that and goes fast."