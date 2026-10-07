Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Nike has not had a major Formula 1 presence since its Michael Schumacher partnership ended in 2002
Eddie Irvine, 2nd position, Michael Schumacher, 1st position, and Ralf Schumacher, 3rd position
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It's been a long time since the Nike Swoosh has sat beside the Formula 1 logo. In fact, you'd have to go back to the Michael Schumacher era of the championship to see Nike anywhere near it in a major way. If recent reports are to be believed, this drought could be ending.
The sportswear behemoth recently added a board member with connections to LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that boasts a ten-year partnership with F1 from 2025, and this has knocked over the first domino of speculation. With the championship seeing immense success over the last several years and record growth, Nike could well be seeing potential value hidden within it.
The man in question is Alexandre Arnault. He joined the board of Nike in mid-September earlier this year while also maintaining his role as deputy CEO of Moët Hennessy - the wine and spirits brand under the LVMH umbrella. You'll see Moet in the cooldown room and during the podium after races, but it's Arnault's connection to Nike that is under examination.
Nike and F1 go back
The brand's most visible stint in F1 came through Michael Schumacher, who had signed a personal endorsement deal with Nike in 1996 when he moved to Ferrari. It lasted until 2002 before Nike stepped away from any large motorsport sponsorship. But until then, it built the German a shoe that featured red suede, black accents, and a white swoosh.
According to reports, Schumacher loved these kicks and was sent a new pair each race weekend. They're now worth deep into five figures on the used market.
This turned into the Schumacher Collection on its formal launch, with the shoe being named the Nike Air Zoom Schu. They came in three colourways - white, black and blue - and each had a carbon fibre look medallion on the side that featured his signature. Racing versions were also built with them adhering to FIA standards. Unfortunately, in 2002 Ferrari signed with FILA to manufacture shoes for both Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, and Nike hasn't been seen again in the paddock since apart from occasional, one-off appearances.
What Nike is reportedly looking for
According to reports, the iconic brand is looking to supply official teamwear to Formula One Management starting from next year. According to Sports Business Journal, Nike has already been exploring sponsorship and licensing in F1, and executives from the company were even seen at the Miami Grand Prix. The brand has also been connected to Cadillac after its drivers were all spotted wearing Nike shoes. Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss and his wife and chief brand advisor, Cassidy Towriss were also gifted ultra-limited bespoke pair of Dunk Low trainers by the brand itself.
While nothing has been confirmed yet, it's been speculated that we could hear something closer to official around the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
This would see Nike join the likes of other fashion houses such as Puma, Adidas, Castore, New Era, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gucci.
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