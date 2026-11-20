Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Nike joins F1 as apparel partner
Nike to replace Puma as Formula 1's official supplier, release F1-themed collections
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 12:22 AM
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Athletic apparel giant Nike has joined F1 as its official partner and uniform supplier, taking over from Puma at the start of 2027.
As was long rumoured, Nike will start supplying F1 personnel with apparel and footwear form the start of next season, a partnership that also extends to F1 Academy, which had both been using Puma kit until this year.
The athletic company will also come up with F1-inspired retail collections, the first of which will go on sale on Friday and be centred around the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
"Nike will bring new energy to the pinnacle of motorsport through capsule collections with a focus on style, performance, and lifestyle including footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as performance innovations, and race-weekend experiences for the next generation of athletes and fans," the announcement promised.
"Fans will get a first look on 20 November, when the limited Las Vegas Grand Prix x Nike capsule collection drops at the F1 Hub and Nike Las Vegas stores.
Nike CEO Elliott Hill said: "Formula 1 is driven by competition, speed and a constant push to innovate. That’s an athlete mindset, and it’s one we share at Nike. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world.”
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