Gallery: All of Niki Lauda's F1 cars

Lauda stands out not only as a driver, but as an irreplaceable persona who helped shape the sport over the course of four decades.

First he was a racer with March, BRM, Ferrari, Brabham and McLaren, but he later became a consultant and ambassador for the likes of Ferrari, Jaguar and Mercedes.

Piola describes Lauda as the greatest personality he ever met, and characterises his return to the sport, just three races after his life-threatening accident, as nothing short of a miracle.

Lauda, he continues, was a no nonsense, straightforward individual who never looked for excuses and dealt with things in a black and white way.

One example he cited was when his McLaren was disqualified for being underweight at the Belgian GP in 1982.

Rather than try to justify what happened, as most drivers would do, Lauda admitted that he felt stupid for knowingly allowing himself to drive an illegal car.

Here we look at his great cars.