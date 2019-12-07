Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving

shares
comments
Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving
By:
Dec 7, 2019, 9:20 AM

The late Niki Lauda was honoured with the Personality of the Year Award at the end-of-season FIA Prize Gala in Paris on Friday night.

The three-time world champion, who played an instrumental part in turning Mercedes into a dominant force in F1, passed away shortly before this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

But the spirit and character that he carried throughout his life was remembered with the Award, which was voted for by FIA accredited media.

Max Verstappen was awarded the ‘Action of the Year’ prize by fans for the spectacular battle he had with Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix.

Just a fortnight after the pair had come to blows at the Austrian Grand Prix, they had a thrilling fight at Silverstone in July. It included a moment when Verstappen was edged wide at Club before regaining the position around the outside.

Speaking on stage, Verstappen said: “This was only one move from that race, but we had a lot of fights. It was cool.

“A bit of off track, a bit of wheel-banging, which I think is quite cool and normally it doesn't really happen in F1.”

Red Bull’s Alex Albon was voted as the Rookie of the Year by the FIA Drivers’ Commission, having made an impressive step up to F1 this season with Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

“It’s been something I could never imagine,” said Albon on stage. “Getting the call from Toro Rosso was a dream come true.”

The Mexican Grand Prix was again awarded the Promoters’ Award for its efforts in promoting and marketing its race.

Circuit chiefs have collected the trophy for the past five years, achieving something no other race has managed.

F1 chairman Chase Carey said that Mexico's unique approach to trying ideas – which this year included a special podium – was key to its success.

“This year, the organisers outdid themselves with an amazing prize giving, when Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes was lifted up to join him on the actual podium,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Next article
Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

Previous article

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Niki Lauda
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

2
Formula 1

The inconvenient truth exposed by the Abu Dhabi GP

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

5
Formula 1

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving
F1

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat
F1

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”
F1

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team
F1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"
F1

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.