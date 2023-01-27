No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"
New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says there will be no number one driver at the team this season, but he won't hesitate to "take action" if needed.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both won races for Ferrari last year, but it was Leclerc who finished the season second in the championship, 62 points clear of Sainz, who admitted he struggled to adapt to the Ferrari F1-75 car as quickly as his teammate.
Talk of team orders between Leclerc and Sainz emerged as early as round four at Imola last season after Leclerc forged an early lead at the top of the championship by winning two of the first three races. But Ferrari maintained that it never looked to throw its efforts behind a single driver.
Vasseur took over at Ferrari earlier this month, and previously worked with Leclerc during the Monegasque's rookie F1 season at Sauber in 2018.
Speaking on Thursday in his first media briefing since becoming team principal, Vasseur made clear that Ferrari would not enter the season with a designated number one driver, but added he would intervene with team orders if needed.
"We have two very good drivers, both of them are able to do the job," said Vasseur.
"We will have the capacity to provide them exactly the same car and the same structure and the same support. What is clear that the target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari.
"There will be no number one or number two. But if at one stage, we have to take action, I will take action.
"It doesn't matter if it's for one or the other, but if at one stage of the season I have to do something, I will do it."
Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
New Leclerc contract 'not a priority' for Vasseur
While both Leclerc and Sainz are under contract at Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season, Leclerc's future is expected to be a talking point following Vasseur's arrival.
Leclerc has been the leading performer at Ferrari in each of his four seasons at the team, and looked set to mount a challenge for the championship last year after his strong start.
Leclerc ended the year with more pole positions than any other driver, only for his title bid to fade as Ferrari struggled to keep up with Red Bull's race pace, as well as being hindered by poor reliability and some strategy errors.
But Vasseur said his immediate focus was on the team's on-track performance, not resolving Leclerc's future, noting there was still time to run on his existing deal.
"I don't want to put this topic on the table today, I think it wouldn't be a good way to start the collaboration," said Vasseur.
"We have to be focused on the sporting side, to get results. And it's like for the wedding, if both sides of the table are happy with the situation, that we will continue.
"But I think it's not the priority today. We have a good relationship. And we'll have time to discuss about this.
"First, I think the only topic today, we have to be focused on pure performance and to get results."
Related video
Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"
Binotto praised for helping Vasseur’s Ferrari F1 handover
Latest news
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?
The 50 quickest drivers in history Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1
One easy way to instantly improve F1 One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?
What difference did pitstops make? What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
When holiday races kept drivers busy When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure
The allure of manufacturers in F1 What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.