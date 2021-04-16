Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles Next / Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

By:

Formula 1 drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have escaped punishment after a collision between the pair brought out a red flag in FP1 at the Emilia Romagna GP on Friday.

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

The first session of running at Imola was blighted by technical issues that impacted both TV coverage, and radio and data communications between cars and their engineers on the pit wall.

The incident occurred at Turn 5 some 36 minutes into the session.

Alpine driver Ocon was on a slow lap and tried to move out of the way to let the fast approaching Red Bull of Perez go past him.

Read Also:

However, due to a misunderstanding exacerbated by the lack of radio communications that made it hard for teams to tell drivers about potential traffic issues, the two cars made contact, with Perez's left rear touching Ocon's right front.

Perez spun to a halt on the exit of Turn 6 with obvious damage to the wheel concerned, while Ocon was forced to pull off the track and park after the corner. With both cars out of action, the session was immediately red-flagged.

The technical issues meant that no proper TV coverage was available of the incident, and no onboard footage was broadcast, and thus in the immediate aftermath it was not entirely clear what has transpired.

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards half an hour after the session, where they agreed that neither was at fault. The stewards decided to take no further action.

In the report of their decision, the stewards said: "Ocon slowed before Turn 5 in order to let Perez by, as well as moving entirely to the inside of the turn. Perez was on a fast lap. The two cars reached the apex at the same time, and just barely touched wheels.

"In the end, both drivers agreed in the hearing that it was an unfortunate miscommunication of timing between them, not helped by the fact that both drivers had limited or no communications with their teams at the time.

"Both drivers agreed that neither was at fault. The Stewards therefore take no further action."

shares
comments
Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

Previous article

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

Next article

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Sergio Perez , Esteban Ocon
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third

2h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

3h
4
Formula 1

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

3h
5
Supercars

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest news
Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

13m
F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

35m
Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

43m
No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1
Formula 1

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

1h
Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles
Formula 1

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
1h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull must keep taking F1 qualifying strategy risks

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
3h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

Trending Today

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

McLaren boss labels Supercars V6 engine move 'a mistake'
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaren boss labels Supercars V6 engine move 'a mistake'

Latest news

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.