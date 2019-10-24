Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Norris "more unhappy" with Albon after reviewing clash

shares
comments
Norris "more unhappy" with Albon after reviewing clash
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Oct 24, 2019, 6:43 PM

Lando Norris admits he's "more unhappy" with Formula 1 rival Alex Albon's Japanese Grand Prix lunge after reviewing footage, as he feels the Red Bull racer deserved a penalty after all.

Albon had sent it down the inside of Norris's McLaren from a long way back into the final chicane on the fourth lap, colliding with his fellow rookie and forcing him off the track.

Speaking after the race, Norris - who by that point in the race had his brakes compromised by debris from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari - gave credit to Albon for what he reckoned was a fair maneuver, a reaction that earned plaudits from Albon's team boss Christian Horner.

Yet in the lead-up to the following race in Mexico, Norris said he'd changed his mind over the incident - something he conceded "is going to look terrible now in the media".

"Initially after the race, my comments were obviously very nice towards Alex and everything, just because of the situation I was in. The brakes weren't working properly, I was about to miss the corner a little bit, or I had a slight oversteer as I was going into the corner," Norris explained.

"When I was in the car, I thought I had a gap, which I did, and when I went in this corner he was suddenly there. So, I knew he came from quite a long way back, but when I was driving he was just on the inside, it was very quick how it happened.

"I went straight off the track, I didn't know where he ended up. From when I was in the car, it didn't look like he went off.

"I didn't even think there was any contact between us - I don't know why. But then as soon as I watched it back, then it looked very different to how it felt. He came from a very long way back, the angle he came into the corner was very acute for how he was going to make it into the corner. He ended up with two wheels on the astro, and there was contact.

"I was more unhappy, after reviewing it, with what he did - because he made contact, he came from a very long way back.

"If I didn't have any problems with the brakes or anything, I'm 99.9 percent sure we both would've crashed, possibly been out of the race."

The incident was "noted" by the stewards but no investigation followed.

"I think he should've got a penalty," Norris added. "If he was a bit more alongside me, he wasn't coming in at quite the angle he was coming in at, and he made the corner, then I think it would've been fair.

"But considering he came from where he did, the angle he was coming at - he came pretty alongside, not rotated for the corner or anything - now I say he should've got a penalty."

Norris said Albon, who is a "good friend', sent him the video of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost's infamous collision at the same corner in the 1989 race.

Read Also:

But while the latest incident hadn't upset him, Norris admitted he would've taken it a lot harder if his race hadn't been already compromised.

"If I didn't have the problem and that happened, then I would've been a lot more annoyed with what he did. I [would've been] on for good points, he was a much faster car, he obviously got past Carlos [Sainz] quite easily with the undercut.

"He didn't need to take as big of a risk as what he did. Yeah, with the situation we had, we were happy, we kind of laughed about it after, but I don't think it would've been as jolly and as funny if it happened again, basically, without my problem."

Next article
F1 to use track limits detection in Mexico

Previous article

F1 to use track limits detection in Mexico

Next article

Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E

Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Lando Norris , Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

4
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.