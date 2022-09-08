Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Williams could lower F1 car drag at Monza to repeat Spa top speeds Next / Bottas set for another F1 engine grid penalty at Monza
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Lando Norris thinks Formula 1 rival Alpine has done a “pretty bad job” with its car this year to only just be ahead of McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

While the two teams had been locked in a tight fight for the best-of-the-rest fourth spot behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes for much of the campaign, over recent races it is Alpine that has stretched its legs to edge clear.

An aggressive development push with its A522 has helped Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon extend its advantage to 24 points, and now it appears favourite to keep its spot with more upgrades to come.

But rather than be downbeat about where McLaren is stacking up in the fight with Alpine, Norris actually thinks his squad has done an impressive job to be as close as it is considering how quick its rival has been.

"Alpine has been ahead of us since pretty much day one of the season and generally have been ahead of us," explained Norris at Monza on Thursday.

"It's maybe three or four races this season where we might just have been a little bit quicker than them. Otherwise, the majority, and quite easily the majority, they've been a bit of a better car.

"So for them to only just be ahead of us in the championship is more of: we've done a very good job and they've done a pretty bad job."

Norris cited examples like the Australian Grand Prix, where Alonso could have started on the front row but was derailed by a car problem, as examples of where Alpine has tripped up.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"When you see the margins of qualifying from them to us, and sometimes their pace in the race compared to us sometimes, it's never that much the opposite way around. So they have a better car.

"They have just done a worse job throughout the season and made more mistakes. They've had more problems with the car.

"Fernando was in Australia for P2 or P3 in qualifying and we were miles away. So yeah, they've had a better car and they have pretty much all season. "

Read Also:

Norris is returning to Monza for the first time since he followed home teammate Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren's famous 1-2 last year.

But he is clear that there are no expectations of the team being able to repeat such a strong result this time around, with the current MCL36 not enjoying the straightline speed advantage last season's car had.

"In general, we're not as competitive compared to last season," he said: "Also everyone else has taken some good steps forward, such as Alpine.

"I think just competition is tough in the minute. I see Ferrari are a long way ahead of us as well. So it's an extra two cars which you have to get out the way if you want to be back on the podium.

"We'll still try and give it our all and we don't come into races thinking that's where we were last year, so we should do exactly the same.

"In Zandvoort, I personally think it was a lot better for us this year than it was last year. So some things are definitely better.

"But I mean, it's obvious. We've not scored as many podiums, and had [as many] good qualifyings as last year. And that's just simply because the car as a balance through the season has not been as good."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams could lower F1 car drag at Monza to repeat Spa top speeds
Previous article

Williams could lower F1 car drag at Monza to repeat Spa top speeds
Next article

Bottas set for another F1 engine grid penalty at Monza

Bottas set for another F1 engine grid penalty at Monza
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1 Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Formula 1

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

McLaren More from
McLaren
Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Video Inside
Formula 1

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs

Formula 1 drivers have welcomed the removal of sausage kerbs in Monza's second chicane, although Sergio Perez felt it "took too many incidents" to get rid of them.

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz believes that Formula 1 teams should be obliged to register contracts with young drivers with the Contract Recognition Board in order to avoid “wild west” situations.

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo is “far too talented” to be a reserve Formula 1 driver, as new reports link the Australian racer to Mercedes in such capacity for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
22 h
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.