Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up Next / Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics

McLaren's Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo believe they will struggle to repeat 2021's Italian GP scenario and hold back faster cars at Monza.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics

McLaren proved more competitive this weekend and a spate of grid penalties has afforded its drivers a second row start, with Norris taking third on the grid ahead of Ricciardo.

The scenario is reminiscent of last year's running, when Ricciardo and Norris scored a sensational 1-2 for the team.

But with McLaren's gap to the frontrunners much bigger than last year, Norris doesn't think he and his teammate can fend off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, or even the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who is starting at the rear of the field after grid penalties.

Instead, Norris thinks McLaren is fighting for seventh and eighth on Sunday afternoon.

"Let's hope it's not too easy to overtake. I expect Max to come through quickly, Carlos as well," Norris said.

"The Mercedes [of George Russell] will probably clear off fairly quickly so, as much as I hate to say it, if we could have a seventh and eighth now then I think that's a realistic aim for tomorrow, but also a good result.

"It's quite simple, there's six cars a lot quicker than us, so we're going for that."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who starts behind Sainz in 19th after also taking a new power unit, fears cars will be unable to break out of the dreaded DRS train and joked he'd like to have his iPad in the car, so he can watch Game of Thrones while he's stuck in traffic.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk after Qualifying

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com about Hamilton's comments, Ricciardo thought that quicker cars would still be able to find a way through.

"Look, I don't want to go into the race being like negative about it," Ricciardo replied.

"I think last year was tough to come through the field, but I can't see it being more difficult than last year, so I think there'll be a bit more of a race on it.

"I think the quicker cars will be able to drive through and DRS trains do make it tricky, don't get me wrong, but I'd like to think there will be opportunities.

"Maybe that sort of race is good for us, you know, but I wouldn't go into the race being negative."

Commenting on what effect the difference between 2021 and 2022 cars will have on overtaking, Ricciardo added: "I think you can follow a bit closer this year but also the slipstream is not as strong, so I don't know how that kind of works itself out.

"I would be surprised if we could really hold on like we could last year because I do think you can stay closer in the second sector."

At F1's previous high-speed race, the Belgian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, the McLarens endured a torrid afternoon as poor traction out of La Source prevented them from challenging other cars on the following Kemmel straight.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Both Norris and Ricciardo finished out of the points, close to a lap down on winner Verstappen.

But team principal Andreas Seidl believes that, while McLaren's low-downforce limitations are still present, the team has found solutions at Monza that should allow it to have more of a fighting chance in traffic.

"I would say we are definitely aware of the challenge for us in the race," Seidl replied when asked by Motorsport.com if Spa's traction issues have been remedied.

"We have seen so far this year on low-downforce tracks, when the ambient temperatures are high as well, that we were struggling in some of the races to keep the pace up compared to Alpine for example.

"At the same time, I think we made some good changes to the car so far this weekend as well, the team did a great job to continue to improve the car.

"We will probably be in a good position to fight with all the cars around us and score points."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up
Previous article

Tsunoda relieved to lose F1 reprimands, but penalty points pile up
Next article

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

McLaren More from
McLaren
Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Video Inside
Formula 1

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP

Red Bull has revealed that it would have stopped Max Verstappen during the early VSC period at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix if then leader Charles Leclerc had not pitted.

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

Williams Formula 1 has announced Alex Albon suffered from respiratory failure after his appendicitis surgery, with the Thai driver having to spend time in intensive care.

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve

Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme.

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
5 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
6 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.