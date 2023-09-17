Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Stroll speared into the barriers on the exit of the final turn at the end of Q1 on Saturday, after trying to correct a rear-end slide that had been induced by running across the kerb.

Aston Martin has announced that the "sore" Canadian driver will sit out the grand prix as a result.

Norris, who was right behind Stroll as he bounced back on to the track, believes that the characteristics of the kerb do not work with the current generation of ground effect machinery.

The McLaren driver says that it serves to destabilise cars as they run across it, and has left drivers “afraid” of potential consequences if they keep flat out on the throttle.

“I don't know if they can maybe make a small improvement to the track there for next year, because it's kind of like a bit of a dip or it's just a bit not smooth enough,” he said. “I think everyone's a bit afraid to do it [run flat out across it].

“There's been quite a few instances of, as soon as you do it, you almost have to just get off the throttle and abort the lap. If you try and commit, you're going to end up doing what Lance did.

“So just more from a safety point, I don't think it makes the best exit kerb and is up to the standard that it should be. But yeah, that's going to be something for next year.”

Norris managed to narrowly avoid hitting Stroll's wrecked Aston Martin car, debris and a bouncing wheel as he drove past the incident.

Reflecting on how events unfolded for him, Norris said: “I got there before any yellows or anything, so I didn't see it or know of it until the exit of the corner.

“You kind of see the smoke as I was coming around the corner, but it was impossible to know what's happening.

“He was still spinning and kind of coming back onto the track quite a bit, so I hit the brakes quite quickly, because I didn't know if he was going to come across a lot or what.

“Then there was just a lot of debris and a tyre, so I ducked my head just a little bit just in case.

“But the most important thing was that he got out. That was a big, big crash, and I think if you have a crash there, it's going to be quite a nasty one.

“So, for him to get out as quickly as he did, I think was a good sign.”