Formula 1 British GP

Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying

McLaren driver believes it would still have been close with Russell and Hamilton, but final lap error proved costly

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:

Lando Norris feels he "didn't deliver" in challenging for pole at Formula 1's British Grand Prix, where George Russell and Lewis Hamilton knocked him off the race's front row.

Norris, who over the last two weekends has topped F1 qualifying in Spain and was second twice against the clock in Austria, had set the pace in Q2 at Silverstone.

The McLaren racer then surged ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri and the hobbled Red Bull of world champion Max Verstappen with Hamilton 0.166s down after the first runs in Q3 on Saturday, before Russell shot ahead to claim provisional pole.

Russell and Hamilton then improved their best efforts to secure Mercedes' first front-row lockout since the 2022 Brazilian GP, while Norris abandoned his final lap after he "just ran wide" out of Chapel.

When asked if he felt he was on for pole without that slip, Norris replied: "No, I was already 0.15s down.

"So, it's tough. I think George and Lewis did a great job. For two cars to get there shows the team were also doing an amazing job.

"It was super close. I think if I'd put in a good enough lap it was close and could've been a bit of a fight.

"But this team have been very quick all weekend – since FP1. So, there or thereabouts, but I just didn't deliver it today."

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, talk after Qualifying

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, pole man George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, talk after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris also reckons Mercedes has the potential to fight for victory on Sunday, even with its typical 2024 deficit to McLaren and Red Bull.

This is based on the Silver Arrows squad's showing in the 2023 British race, where Hamilton finished third behind Verstappen and Norris.

"If you look at last year, Mercedes were probably one of the quickest in the race – potentially the quickest," Norris said.

"So, I expect them to be very quick tomorrow – especially because they can look after their front tyres very well – they have a very good front end.

"And I think that's going to be a very good saviour for them tomorrow. But the conditions are going to be tricky.

"But, we're there. We've been very quick in races over the last two months – probably actually been one of our strengths, race pace over quali pace.

"But, this is a very different type of circuit, with the layout. But it's still a strength and hopefully it comes up towards us tomorrow."

